(Left-right): Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden salute the crowd after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on Nov. 7, 2020, after being declared the winners of the presidential election. The writer opines: “As regards Indian Americans, many would have been drawn to Trump for his friendship towards India but without endorsing the pro-White element in his persona.” (Andrew Harnik/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)