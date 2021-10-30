Every parent wants a bright future for his or her children. You want to be able to spend quality time with them and guide them towards a prosperous future. A significant part of your investment plan would go towards their education. But what many parents fail to realize is the importance of investing in them from an early age itself. Investing in your child’s future may mean some financial cuts today, but you will reap the rewards later on! In this post, we talk more about this – why it is important to begin investing early in a child insurance plan – and how you can start doing so!
Importance of investing early in a child's plans
1. Secure your child’s future
When you are younger and have no dependents, your liabilities are much lesser, which allows you to have a good residual income available at your disposal. If you start investing in a child insurance plan early, you’ll find it a lot easier to ensure the risk in your investments.
Moreover, you can also invest in high-risk high-return policies to grow your capital at a faster rate. As you grow in age and start managing a family, you can feel free to realign your portfolio as per your future financial circumstances.
2. Enjoy Capital Appreciation with Age
It’s a no-brainer that the earlier you start, the more money you will be able to accumulate through your child's insurance plan and facilitate your child’s financial goals. It’s perfectly alright to start with a relatively smaller amount and keep it increasing as you begin earning more.
With these constant additions to your child’s financial corpus, it will grow into a large financial cushion that will help you with your child’s dreams and aspirations like marriage, studying abroad, or starting a new business.
3. Take Advantage of Compounding
The power of compounding allows you to make money work for you. It works on the principle that you gain an initial interest on your capital, which gets added to the investment amount and collects interest cumulatively.
This cycle keeps working simultaneously and raises your investments to a sizable amount in a defined timeframe. As your investment amount keeps increasing, you begin getting more profits from your investment in a child insurance plan.
4. Facilitate Your Retirement
Amidst preparing financial prosperity for your child, make sure you don’t forget about your personal goals and aspirations in life. When you start planning for your child early, you can attain sufficient money to bear all their expenses in a considerable amount of time.
This allows you to save some amount for your retirement too while you’re still working. It will make sure that the golden years of your life are spent with comfort and ease. Planning early certainly has exceptional benefits for investors.
5. Save Money on Taxes
Child insurance plans also provide tax benefits as per the Income Tax Act of India. According to section 80C of the act, the premiums paid for the child insurance plans are eligible for tax deductions with a limit of up to Rs. 1.5 Lakhs.
Moreover, as per section 10(10D), the maturity proceeds and the benefits payable are also exempted from taxes. Therefore, the earlier you invest in a child plan, the more tax benefits you can enjoy in your lifetime.
Best Child Plans Available in India
1. Aegon Life Rising Star Insurance Plan
Aegon Life Rising Star insurance plan is an ideal policy to accumulate money for your child’s dreams and aspirations. It is an ideal policy for investing your capital in a variety of funds including debt, stability accelerator, security, and so on. This child plan is designed to suit the specific needs of the user. It has options for flexible payment terms and can be customized to suit the requirements of the insured.
2. Canara HSBC Oriental Bank Of Commerce Invest 4G Plan
Canara HSBC Oriental Bank Of Commerce Invest 4G Plan is a high-yielding insurance plan that gives you complete control over your savings and insurance needs. This is an individual life insurance plan which you can customize according to your goals and changing requirements. You can use this insurance to take care of your child’s future requirements as it is one of the best child plan available in the market.
3. Aditya Birla Sun Life Vision Star Plan
This is a traditional money-back policy that pays out periodic benefits. It lasts for as long as 75 years and lets you cash out every two years after the lock-in period. There are two primary pay-outs in this policy: periodic pay-outs and survival benefits and the lock-in period for this plan are five years. If you're looking for a solid policy that will give lifetime pay-outs after a short time, this plan is the right choice.
4. ICICI Pru Smart kid Regular Premium
The ICICI Pru Smart kid Regular Premium plan is a parent-funded investment product that functions like an annuity for your child, with lump sum pay-outs in the event of the parent's death. The plan also provides disability and accidental death benefits as inbuilt protection. You can also gain access to your money by either partially withdrawing your investment or by cashing out the investment entirely. The plan also offers you the flexibility of having additional riders.
5. Bajaj Allianz Young Assurance
Bajaj Allianz Young Assurance is a traditional policy that provides a minimum entry age of 18 years and offers an inbuilt accidental permanent total disability benefit. The plan allows you to pay premiums for as long as 50 years and has an assured sum that is 10 times your annual premium payments. You can choose to pay your premiums in half-yearly, yearly, monthly, or quarterly instalments as well.
The Takeaway
It's never too early to start saving for your children’s future. With a simple investment plan, you can help set your child on the right path toward financial freedom and a brighter future. investing in your child or children early on can be one of the best things you ever do for them. It might seem like a lot of work to get started, but deciding to start investing in the best child plan now will help you take control of your child's future.
