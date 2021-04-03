South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared March 24 as the “IAICC-South Carolina Chapter Day” in a proclamation at the inauguration of the Indian American International Chamber of Commerce South Carolina chapter at the Governor’s Mansion in Columbia, South Carolina.
McMaster presented the proclamation to KV Kumar, president and CEO of IAICC, and appreciated the work of IAICC. He welcomed the organization to South Carolina and said his administration will work with IAICC and support its initiatives in the state.
He also said that South Carolina and India enjoy great relations, and the state has been playing a significant role in promoting India-U.S. trade relations for many years now, noted a press release. He added that relations between the two countries have continued to flourish even during the pandemic and announced that South Carolina was the first state in the southeast region to establish an office of the trade representative in New Delhi.
During her address, Consul General of India in Atlanta Dr. Swati Kulkarni said that IAICC will be a catalyst in bringing more business opportunities to South Carolina.
At the inauguration, Commerce Secretary Robert Hitt III and IAICC officials signed a memorandum of understanding. One of the objectives in the MoU stated that the signatories will establish and promote a new era of South Carolina-India relations, added the press release.
At the event attended by several IAICC executive members and local community and business leaders, Bhavna Vasudeva was introduced as the president of the IAICC-SC chapter.
