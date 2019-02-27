PLEASANTON, Calif. – Yash Talreja, a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley in its Wealth Management office in Pleasanton, Calif., has been named to the firm’s Pacesetter’s Club, the company announced Feb. 18. The Pacesetter’s Club is a global recognition program for financial advisors who, within their first five years, demonstrate the highest professional standards and first class client service, according to a press release.
Talreja, a native of Delhi, India, holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California and a bachelor’s degree from IIT Delhi. The Indian American financial advisor currently lives in Fremont with his family.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Pacesetter’s Club members must meet a number of criteria including performance, conduct and compliance standards, revenue, length of experience and assets under supervision. Club membership is no guarantee of future performance.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said the release, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, banking services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, investment management and wealth management services, the release noted. With offices in more than 41 countries, the firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
