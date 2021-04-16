MUMBAI—After breaking records last year on the small screen, Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan” will now again air on Star Bharat. The show will be re-telecast on the channel.
Star Bharat, just like last year, is bringing back the historic mythological serial. One of the most iconic shows of Indian television, starring Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhlia in the pivotal roles of Ram, Lakshman, and Sita, it is one of the most-watched shows in the world.
This epic saga and narration of Lord Ram’s story has many lessons relevant for all situations and age groups even today. The channel aims to keep positivity and calmness through this show.
