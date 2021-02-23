Dr. Priya Bhat-Patel, an Indian American councilwoman in the Southern California city of Carlsbad, Dr. Priya Bhat-Patel, despite prepping to give birth to her first child, attended the city’s council meeting virtually from a hospital bed Feb. 17.
NBC San Diego reports that Patel, who represents the city’s 3rd District, was tardy for the Feb. 16 meeting by about 40 seconds as she was prepping to go into labor.
A little over a minute into the meeting – just before the Pledge of Allegiance – Bhat-Patel unmuted herself, saying, “Yes, I’m here,” according to the report.
The council member was wearing a hospital gown and face mask. Her background – like her fellow council members – was a blue, digital backdrop emblazoned with the city of Carlsbad’s seal, it said.
The council meeting ran for an hour and 19 minutes, through six items, including public comment. Bhat-Patel attended the entire meeting, showing up on video from time to time, calm and still in the hospital, the media outlet said.
Bhat-Patel spoke again just before the 8-minute mark, the NBC report continued.
“First of all, thanks to my colleagues for stepping in for me,” Bhat-Patel said. “I am actually at the hospital, about to have my baby – but I didn’t want to miss the meeting.”
The council member thanked the young leaders who spoke on the importance of the city’s Black History Month proclamation. She said the proclamation will help future generations, like her little one she was about to welcome into the world, according to the report.
Bhat-Patel confirmed to the media outlet later that her baby had been born just in the early afternoon of Feb. 17 and confirmed that she and the baby were both doing well.
The council member has shared photos on her Twitter feed in the past about her pregnancy, including a photo of a onesie with the words “City of Carlsbad” on the front.
Bhat-Patel, who has served on the Carlsbad City Council since 2018 and as Mayor Pro Tem in 2019, is a candidate for the California State Senate District 36 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/3sjsGpt).
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge, she is leading the statewide initiative to combat rising domestic violence with innovative, comprehensive victim services at local Family Justice Centers in jurisdictions throughout California, her campaign says.
