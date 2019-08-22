10:30 Doors Open - Registration
11:00 Opening Ceremony
11:30 KEYNOTE - Purvi Mody, Insight Education, “Avoid College Admissions Insanity. How to ignore the hype and truly help your child achieve success.”
12:15 John Chen, Ilumin Education, “Discovering Your Niche: Why colleges care about focus in their applicants”
1:00 Casey Galindo, Wells Fargo Education Financial Services, “5 Steps to Paying for College”
1:45 KEYNOTE - Marcella De Laurentiss & Pamela Ng, HelpWithApps.com, “Think like a Brand: Steps to Maximizing Your Chances of Admission at Highly Selective Universities”
2:30 KEYNOTE - Neha Gupta, College Shortcuts, “How to Survive the College Admissions Process Post Scandal”
3:15 Purvi Modi and Staff, Insight Education, “Real Student Case Studies”
4 – 6 Time for attendees to visit booths and attend breakout seminars in classrooms
