A week after she was grilled by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Neomi Rao, President Donald Trump’s pick for the open seat on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, wrote a letter Feb. 11 in which she apologized for an op-ed she had written in college, in which she said that victims of date rape could only blame themselves.
“Sexual assault in all forms, including date rape, is abhorrent,” wrote the Indian American law professor. “Responsibility for the rape is with the rapist. No woman or man should be subjected to sexual violence, regardless of the clothes they wear or how much alcohol they consumed,” she wrote.
In her 1994 op-ed “Shades of Grey” for the Yale Herald, Rao stated that women who were drunk had only themselves to blame if they were sexually assaulted. “Unless someone made her drinks undetectably strong or forced them down her throat, a woman, like a man, decides when and how much to drink. And if she drinks to the point where she can no longer choose, well, getting to that point was her choice,” wrote Rao.
The nominee also wrote that women who have casual sex often falsely accuse their partners of rape. Several prominent Indian American activists have spoken out against Rao for her writings on rape, and her record as head of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs at the Office of Management and Budget. (See earlier story: https://bit.ly/2GEC7Lp)
In her letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rao said she had led a sheltered life in college, but as a mother, her perspective has shifted to focus on the safety of her daughter and son. “With greater maturity, I have more awareness of the silent victims of assault and rape. If I were to address these issues now, I would have more empathy and perspective,” she said.
The nominee noted that her parents, physicians Jehangir and Zerin Rao, both volunteer with organizations aiming to curb domestic violence.
At her Senate Judiciary hearing Feb. 5, Rao stated: “To be honest, looking back at some of those writings ... I cringe at some of the language I used.” Her comment that women should stay sober to avoid placing themselves at risk was merely “common sense” advice that her own mother gave her, Rao said.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who recently revealed she was raped by her boyfriend in college, said during the hearing that she was concerned about Rao’s writings because of the message they send to young women who may be reluctant to report a rape.
Ernst told The Washington Post Feb. 11 that, although she still has not finalized her confirmation decision, she “feels a lot better” about where Rao stands after meeting privately with her last week.
