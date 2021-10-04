NEW YORK (IANS) — India's Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat has met with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and discussed expanding multilateral cooperation with regional partners, according to U.S. Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby.
He said at their meeting on Sept. 30, Austin underscored the U.S. commitment to supporting the Indian Armed Forces' "transition toward greater institutional integration and operational jointness.”
That refers to the ability of the armed forces and their equipment to operate together.
While discussing increasing military cooperation between their countries, they considered priorities in new defense areas like space, cyber, and emerging technologies, he said.
"They also discussed opportunities for expanding multilateral cooperation with regional partners," he said.
"This historic meeting highlights the enduring strength of the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership as the two countries work in concert with like-minded partners to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kirby said.
Rawat's first visit to the Pentagon came a week after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden and the Quad summit of Modi, Biden and Prime Ministers Scott Morrison of Australia and Yoshihide Suga, of Japan in Washington.
In a joint statement, Modi and Biden "reaffirmed the strength of the defense relationship between the United States and India and the unwavering commitment to India as a Major Defense Partner."
They listed "defense information sharing, sharing of logistics and military-to-military interactions, strengthening cooperation in advanced military technologies, and expanding engagements in a multilateral framework including with regional partners" among areas they would work together.
At the summit held under the shadow of the growing aggressive stance by China in the India-Pacific region, the leaders said, "We recommit to promoting the free, open rules-based order, rooted in international law and undaunted by coercion, to bolster security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond."
Although the four countries have shied away from a formal military alliance, they have been holding joint naval exercises.
The U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom formed a defense pact last month.
Biden and Modi said that they looked forward to the inaugural meeting of the Industrial Security Agreement summit for high-end defense industrial collaboration drawing on the "innovation and entrepreneurship in the defense industries for co-development, co-production and expanding mutual defense trade.”
