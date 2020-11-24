MUMBAI—Netflix’s “Delhi Crime,” produced by Golden Karavan, SK Global Entertainment and FilmKaravan, bagged the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards 2020.
The show, which is based on the 2012 gang-rape and murder case, won an International Emmy, making it the first ever Emmy for India. “Delhi Crime,” directed by Richie Mehta, stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal, Adil Hussain, Yashaswani Dayama and Rajesh Tailang, and is a fictionalized crime drama. The story is based on the painstaking investigation into the 2012 Delhi gang-rape, which dives into DCP Vartika Chaturvedi’s search for the culprits, as India’s capital city reels in the aftermath of the brutal gang-rape.
The event this year was held virtually and the Best Drama Series award was presented by Tom Payne and Indira Verma. “Delhi Crime” bagged the Best Drama Series award against Germany’s “Charité 2 Season 2,” UK’s “Criminal UK” and Argentina’s “El Jardín de Bronce (The Bronze Garden) Season 2.”
Sanjay Bachani, managing partner, Golden Karavan & Film Karavan, said, “It’s extremely elating and gratifying for us to be able to put Indian content on the international map. We are driven to create content that is relevant and inspiring. Winning this year’s International Emmy for the Best Drama series is a huge honor for us. We will continue to work on a mixed bag of stories, creating exciting, innovative and premium content in the world of entertainment.”
Shefali Shah added, “This is a BIG one for us, a big one for India. Thank you for the endless love and support that has flowed our way. I am so honored to be a part of something that is so real and relevant that it put us on the global map. Thank you for the nominations and the experience, Emmys. Congratulations to the supremely deserving team.”
“Delhi Crime” was released in 2019 to great reviews.
