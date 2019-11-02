MUMBAI — As an artiste, it is not always easy to balance personal with professional life. What frequently happens is that actors get extremely busy with their professional commitments and have no time for themselves and families. However, Aditi Govitrikar has managed to strike the right balance and has made many significant and important decisions.
Despite her busy schedule, she had a dream of pursuing her Master’s in Psychology from Harvard University as she has a penchant for research. Last year, she made that dream finally come to life.
Apart from studies, she is currently pursuing a Mental Health Awareness program, helping celebrities and other people alike with counseling as well as therapy sessions. The doctor and actress says, “India ranks really low on the happiness index as a country.”
“Somewhere, we are not satisfied with our own lifestyles,” she says. “The number of mental health problems is on the rise day by day, but on the brighter side, more people are coming out and talking about their problems or concerns and are seeking help because of increasing awareness than ever before.”
“I occasionally take corporate workshops and counseling sessions in many multinational companies where the problem is multiplying at a very rapid pace. We have workshops and personal counseling sessions, which really helps them as it gives the employees an outlet to open up and work towards making the difference they wish to see."
The actress is juggling multiple things at the moment in her life, but her current focus predominantly remains on raising awareness around mental health to make the world a better place through her online campaigns and social posts.
On the work front, Govitrikar will be seen in “Koi Jaane Na” with Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur, a film expected to release in 2020, followed by the series “Grey Stories” with comedian Kiku Sharda.
