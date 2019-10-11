MUMBAI — To spread awareness about heart disease, Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Mumbai has come up with a unique cause “Art For Heart,” which was graced by Alia Bhatt.
Seven contemporary artists of the current era displayed 40 signature paintings of intuitive, meditative, energy, aura, tribal and element series in the painting exhibition organized at the hospital. The funds gathered from this noble cause will be used for children with heart disease at Wadia Hospital.
There are several types of heart disease such as congenital heart defects, acquired heart diseases, arrhythmias, cardiomyopathy and heart failure, which require timely treatment. Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children initiated this cause with an aim to help pediatric patients.
Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, chief executive officer of Wadia Hospital, stated, “The number of children suffering from heart disease is increasing every year. Nearly, 150,000 children are born each year with heart defects.
Of these, 60,000 to 90,000 suffer from critical heart disease and need timely intervention to ensure survival. In a view of it, the ART Auction Fundraiser event based on various specialties available in the hospital will help the poor and needy patients get optimal treatment at the right time.”
She added: “Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children is India’s first independent, specialized Pediatrics hospital, which is committed to provide state-of-the-art facilities to children with various heart ailments, and to enhance their quality of life. The hospital conducts various campaigns, initiatives, and drives to spread awareness, and educate them about the same.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.