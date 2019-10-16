Ajay Devgn took to his social media handles to celebrate 10 years of 'All the Best.’ The Rohit Shetty comedy produced by Devgn was the only one of three Diwali releases to succeed and is now considered a cult classic.
Remembering all the fun & laughter! 😎 #10YearsOfAllTheBest@duttsanjay #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/7OxuHbk5v6— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 16, 2019
