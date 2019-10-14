MUMBAI — Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh recently started shooting for Amit Sharma’s “Maidaan,” and have wrapped up the second schedule in Mumbai. The film marks the Hindi debut of the lead actress, whose work in South Indian cinema has made her one of the most sought-after stars.
An important football sequence, for which a massive set was built at Mukesh Mills, was shot during this schedule, and the makers even got the VFX team and a sports choreographer from Los Angeles to ensure the highest quality. The next schedule will begin on November 3 in Kolkata.
“Maidaan” is based on the golden years of Indian football and will see Devgn essay legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is also known as the father of Indian football for his role in making India a top nation in the sport during his lifetime.
Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the film is directed by Amit Sharma, with screenplay by Saiwyn Quadros and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.
