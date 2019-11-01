MUMBAI — Akshay Kumar’s latest film “Housefull 4” is breaking records at the box-office. In a tweet posted through Twitter, Kumar shared a “life lesson” that he and his daughter Nitara learnt recently, thanks to an elderly couple.
While taking a walk in the morning, the father-daughter duo chanced upon the humble home of an elderly couple and asked for a sip of water. In return, the elderly couple not only offered water but fed Kumar and his daughter with “gur (jaggery) roti.”
The actor was impressed by the couple’s kind gesture and posed for pictures with them and later posted them on Twitter. Kumar wrote, “Today’s morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple’s house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything!”
