MUMBAI — How many are unaware of the viral #TheBalaChallenge from the film “Housefull 4,” which has taken social media by storm? The challenge, which has even got celebrities hooked, made its way to London with #TheBalaChallenge UK Flashmob organized at one of the most iconic landmarks — The London Eye.
The Flashmob witnessed enthusiastic participation from hundreds of professional dancers, media influencers and students from prestigious universities in the UK, such as The London School of Economics and Political Sciences and King’s College, as well as societies like the National Indian Students & Alumni Union. A large number of tourists and bystanders gathered in numbers to cheer the performers and support the challenge.
The buzz around the challenge, which took place from Oct. 23, was promoted by Akshay Kumar, who took to social media and invited his fans to participate in the #TheBalaChallenge UK flashmob. The video received an enthusiastic response, with Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda retweeting it from their respective Twitter handles.
The “Housefull 4” team has also associated with the world’s largest chain of trichology clinics and India’s most trusted hair-care brand RichFeel, to spread awareness about the importance of hair-care and seeking professional assistance whenever needed. The founders of RichFeel and pioneers of trichology in India, Dr. Apoorva Shah and Dr. Sonal Shah met Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde and Kharbanda in a meet-and-greet session in Mumbai.
Kumar, who portrays the character of ‘Bala,’ did not have an option 600 years ago, but gone are the days when there were no solutions. RichFeel, through this instance, wishes to raise awareness among people about their hair concerns and how seeking professional guidance from a trichologist can make a difference.
“Films have a great impact on society. It can be a great learning curve for people and we wish to take this opportunity to reach out to the maximum number of people,” said Dr Apoorva. “One should take care of their hair as it is their crowning glory and an indicator of stable health. When in any doubt, one should always seek professional help from a certified trichologist. Even after 38 years of catering to this industry, helping someone get their confidence and smile back is the best reward.”
Dr. Sonal observed that hair-loss and balding have become more prevalent now owing to current lifestyles. “But we have the best solutions to treat these hair problems, using the best of technology that one can find. Hair transplants and hair systems are the best way to restore hair, especially for the ones with irreversible hair loss and thinning,” she added.
VIDEO: #LONDON nailed #TheBalaChallenge 🕺💃😍@akshaykumar Sir hope you enjoy the madness recreated by your fans in your fav city. #HouseFull4 in cinemas tomorrow 🍿#AkshayKumar #ShaitaanKaSaala@foxstarhindi @Riteishd @thedeol @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti_official @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/3EzxV7ALJV— Sterling Media (@_sterlingmedia_) October 24, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.