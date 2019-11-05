MUMBAI — The first look of the film “Sab Kushal Mangal” is out, and the film releases Jan. 3.
The makers have decided to release the film on the first Friday of the New Year and their media release says that they wish it to be a “Sab Kushal Mangal” (All fine and glorious) year for audiences.
The film marks Akshaye Khanna’s return to comedy and introduces the world to two new actors, Priyaank Sharma, son of actress Padmini Kolhapure-Sharma and Riva Kishan, daughter of actor Ravi Kishan.
The poster of the film, directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, shows Khanna with a gun pointed towards Priyaank while offering a red rose to Riva with his other hand. With a promise to be quirky, crazy and romantic, the film looks like a rollercoaster ride.
Presented by Nitin Manmohan’s One-Up Entertainment, Akshaye Khanna and Abhishek Jagdish Jaiswal, the film marks the debut of Prachi Nitin Manmohan (daughter of Nitin Manmohan, who produced Vinod Khanna’s true-blue comeback film “Insaaf” in 1987) as a film producer. Harshit Saxena scores music.
