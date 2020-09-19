MUMBAI — Having won the audience’s hearts with their sizzling chemistry over three terrific seasons, Ritwik and Palak make a return. With 20 episodes in season three and the viewers hooked to their screens, one is set to witness what lies ahead in this epic journey of “Dil Hi Toh Hain 3.”
Keeping excitement at a high by recently releasing a few BTS photos of the actors on the show, ALTBalaji takes things up a notch by revealing the date of the release of the episodes as Sep. 19. With the show having left a lot of questions in the viewers’ minds, as they have seen the misunderstanding between Ritwik, Palak and Vikraant, they would want to know what happens next.
The big reveal was engaging as Karan Kundrra added to the curiosity by sharing a post on his Instagram handle. The post asked viewers to guess the release month of the remaining episodes by counting the hearts in the caption. ALTBalaji did the same on their account by putting up a post making fans guess the number of hearts that represented the date. Saving the best for the last, Kundrra and ALTBalaji both gave out the answer in a post with the caption, “Dil thaam ke rakho! #DilHiTohHai Season 3 ke saare naye episodes, streaming 19th September, only on @altbalaji”
In addition to lead actors Kundrra, Yogita Bihani and Paras Arora, the show also features some of the most loved actors from the Indian television industry like Rajeshwari Sachdev, Bijay Anand, Paras Kalnawat, Abhinav Kapoor, Paras Arora, Krishna Shetty, Asmita Shetty, Gurpreet Bedi, Sanaya Pithawalla, Poulomi Das, and Farida Dadi.
