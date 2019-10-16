MUMBAI —“Jestination Unknown” is a first-of-its-kind comedy travelogue series that explores the local comedy culture within various parts of India. Whether steeped in local history or clichés, India’s top comedians travel and explore India’s rich diversity in its comedic side.
What does India find funny? The clubs and pubs of India’s metros are only a part of the answer. The people of India have laughed at kings, foreigners, neighbors, and more importantly, themselves. In a time when jokes are considered offensive, what if India answered otherwise?
Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer of “Jestination Unknown.” The unscripted Amazon Original Series features six episodes starring Vir Das and a group of his friends, who embark on a journey across the country to find an answer to the question plaguing every Indian comic, “What does India find funny?”
The show follows Das and friends, through Jodhpur to explore the history of jesters, Patiala, where they discover comedy of clichés, Lucknow, as a destination of hasya kavis (humor-based poets), Mysore, for its idiosyncratic comedy, Kumarakom, where comedy after tragedy is explored and Leh, to discover what makes people from the harshest region of the country laugh.
The series also features Anu Menon, Ashwin Mushran, Raj Sharma, Amogh Ranadive, Manan Desai, Amit Tandon, Shruti Seth, Suresh Menon and Rohini Ramanathan and will launch Oct.18, across 200 countries and territories, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “Reality shows are very popular in India and that too across a variety of genres. At Amazon, we want to experiment with exciting new formats in the reality genre for customers while working with top content creators and talent.”
“With “Jestination Unknown,” we aim to find out what kind of comedy tickles the funny-bone of Indians across the country and we are excited to offer a unique concept to our viewers.”
Das, host and also the producer of the show said, “If you head out into the world beyond your comfort zone to find out what the people there find funny, and take some crazy friends along, you’re going to experience India in a way you never did before. That’s what show is about: the madness of India leading to the madness on stage, and we’re thrilled to partner with Amazon Prime Video and show to the world the things that make India so unique.”
Watch the trailer:
