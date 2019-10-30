MUMBAI — Composer Akshay Varma, who taught Ayushmann Khurrana to play piano effortlessly in “AndhadDhun,” had an interesting fan-boy moment with Hollywood’s legendary composer Hans Zimmer of “Interstellar” and “The Dark Knight” trilogy fame.
Varma says, “It was quite a surreal experience, sitting in his studio and interacting with him. He gave us a tour of his studio and took us through all the synths, equipments, and setup. One of the things he said that was particularly inspiring was that he always tries to go beyond the director’s imagination. As a composer, you get a brief from the director. However, it’s your job as a composer to give him something that goes far beyond what he can conceive.”
He added, “Hans also talked about how you need to create your own sounds and pallet for every individual project. For example, on his score for “Rush,” which is based on the rivalry of two Formula One drivers in 1970s, he used a lot of synths from that era to create a believable sound world that was in sync with the film.”
We would sincerely suggest to Varma to also have conversations with Indian legends for more memorable fan boy moments. Most of them are masters in both Indian and Western music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.