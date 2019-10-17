MUMBAI — Anees Bazmee is ready with yet another multi-starrer comedy film, “Pagalpanti (Madness).” The filmmaker recently got candid about what makes the cast of this movie so special.
When asked, what is special about the gang of actors in “Pagalpanti,” he said. “The cast is really special, because I have worked with Anil Kapoor in so many films. This would be my eleventh film with him, including as writer. Also, I have earlier worked with John Abraham in “Welcome Back” (2015).”
Bazmee, in fact, firsrt met Kapoor way back in 1982, when he was assisting Raj Kapoor on “Prem Rog” and Kapoor would often come on sets.
About Abraham, he goes on, “In that film, he hardly had two comedy scenes. His expressions in those scenes were so impressive that, back then, I had told him that one day I would like to direct him in a full-fledged comic role. When I approached him for this film, he said that he was really fond of comedy movies and was keen to do something like this.”
Speaking of one mad incident from the sets, Bazmee said, “There was a particular scene which I think was jinxed! It was a birthday party scene, which we wanted to shoot outdoors. The set needed to be decked up for the shoot as it was all about celebration. However, every time we were ready with the shot, it would rain! This happened nearly half-a-dozen times.”
“Even if the day looked sunny and we managed to set up the shot, in the end, rains would play spoilsport. Also, out of frustration when we used to set the same scene indoors, it would be a sunny day with clear skies!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.