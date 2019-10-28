MUMBAI — Anupam Kher attended the Diwali party hosted by Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and is super delighted. He also opened up on his fan moment with Big B.
The actor took to Instagram to express his excitement and post a picture where he is seen posing with Big B.
"Thank you dearest @amitabhbachchan ji and Jaya ji for a loving and grand Diwali Party. Had a blast. Met so many friends under one beautiful roof. Have been in NYC so didn't realize I had missed my colleagues this much. So many affectionate hugs warmed my heart. Jai Ho. #FanMoment,” wrote Kher, captioning the photograph.
On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in the movie "Hotel Mumbai,” which recounts the 26/11 terror attack at Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2008.
Directed by Anthony Maras, the film stars Dev Patel and Hollywood actor Armie Hammer. The film is set to hit the screens in India on Nov. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.