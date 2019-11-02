MUMBAI — Aamir Khan began shooting for “Laal Singh Chaddha.” It is one of the most ambitious projects for the actor, and his mother Zeenat Hussain gave the muhurat clap.
Shooting for the film began earlier this week and more than 100 locations across India will be featured. The superstar is playing the role of a Punjabi, sporting a beard and gaining a whopping 20 kilos to fit his character in the official remake of the Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump.”
Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit theatres during Christmas 2020. But what we fail to understand is the why and how of the Babri Masjid demolition to be shown in the film. Why rake up a decades-old issue that is sub-judice even now in the remake of a Hollywood film??
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.