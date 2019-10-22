MUMBAI — Ayushmann Khurrana has joined UNICEF and the Ministry of Women and Child Development for their key initiative, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.
The ministry aims to make people aware of the legal support that POCSO offers against child sexual abuse. Khurrana shot a video on this recently advocating for more vigilance about such cruel offenses happening around us and immediately raising voice against such disgraceful crimes by reporting them to the right authorities.
Said Khurrana, “As a socially-conscious citizen, I would always want to spread the word on matters that are important to our country and matters that need urgent attention.”
“POCSO is a hugely important step taken by the ministry to make people aware of the protection and legal support that the act offers against child sexual abuse. Crimes against children are the most heinous and I applaud the government and UNICEF’s stand on protecting the future generations of our country.”
POCSO aims to reach out to all Indians across the country via social media, TV and cinema halls and Khurrana will support it at all stages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.