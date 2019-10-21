MUMBAI — Bollywood celebs made their presence felt as responsible Indian citizens by casting their valuable votes at the Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 in Mumbai Oct. 21.
Superstar Aamir Khan was one of the early birds snapped coming out of the polling booth. He happily posed for shutterbugs flaunting the ink on his left-hand index finger.
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were among celebrities who were also spotted exercising their right to vote.
As the day progressed, several B-Towners turned up at booths to make their opinion count, including Dharmendra, Preity Zinta, Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Prem Chopra, Lara Dutta with husband Mahesh Bhupathi, Vivek Oberoi with father Suresh Oberoi, filmmaker-writer-poet Gulzar, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, writer Salim Khan and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.
Some of the celebs took to Twitter to urge fans to go and cast their vote. Sharing a selfie flaunting her inked index finger, Madhuri tweeted: "Have you voted? #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls.”
Covering half of his face with his left hand flaunting his index finger in a photo shared on Twitter, John Abraham posted, "Cast your vote!"
Sharing her selfie, Soha wrote: "Make yourself count today. Vote. #VoteMumbai #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls #MaharashtraElections2019"
Vivek shared a photo with his father, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, on Twitter and wrote, "My family and I just voted, have you? This is not just our right but also our responsibility. Let's not take this right and privilege for granted. Urge you all to please go out & vote if you haven't already. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls #AssemblyElections2019 #VoteKarMaharashtra.”
After casting her vote, Juhi tweeted with her photo: "Choose! Because you always have a choice. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls.”
Sharing his photo on Twitter, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "#VoteKarMumbaikar #VoteKarMaharashtra #AssemblyElections2019.”
