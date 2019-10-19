MUMBAI — First and foremost, it is such a great blessing to have an entire series sans profanities, cusswords, sickening violence and other crude forms of wannabe-global entertainment that so engulfs web shows from India.
Yes, “Bard of Blood” does follow other clichés, like terror outfits in Baluchistan (a frequent location on digital), patriotic Muslims among Indians (yes, we know, we know! It need not be hammered, and is like pushing down our throats the fact that Sikhs are ultra-patriotic and that Hindus can be traitors as well — we all know that!). But these are small clichés that do not matter at all.
The seven-episode series pivots around Kabir Anand a.k.a. Adonis (Emraan Hashmi), crack agent who thrives on rescue missions(it is mentioned that he was a hero in the Parliament attack!), who is called out of semi-‘retirement’ (he is a teacher, see?) to rescue four undercover operatives arrested by the Taliban. He is accompanied by analyst and hitherto desk job analyst Isha Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and existing undercover man Veer Singh (Vineet Kumar Singh), who dreams of going back to Punjab and booze after a long while in terror-land.
Adonis first turns down the assignment when invited by his superior Sadiq (Rajit Kapur), as there is a back-story and angst about the loss of a dear buddy Vikdramjeet (Sohum Shah) in the same area, but Sadiq’s murder makes him change his mind.
His ex-boss Joshi (Shishir Sharma) looks at him with deep suspicion, as he has also been suspected of being responsible for Vikramjeet’s death, and so Adonis launches a clandestine operation with the ever-eager and over-eager Isha and inveigles Veer Singh into his group.
Since the film is based on a book by Bilal Siddiqi, the series, at seven episodes, seems to be finite. A good blend of thrills and action, it is a relatively placid thriller that picks up pace intermittently for a while and slows down and picks up again, and the intrigues also cover the enemy side. Also, there is an old love story between Adonis and Jannat Marri (Kirti Kulhari), from the earlier days: the Marri family plays a key role here.
Technically, the series has the gritty quality of good espionage films set in that terrain, and nothing seems lacking. The adventurous flavor is maintained and there is an aura of menace when needed. The performances help — Emraan Hashmi and Rajit Kapur standing out among them. Sobhita is efficient, as are Shishir Mishra and the ‘baddies.’ Jaideep hams a bit, but is generally alright.
Ribhu Sengupta could have made the proceedings brisker and peppier, but “Bard Of Blood”(a Shakespearean reference) is a refreshing and clean departure from standard crime fare on web, in content if not in presentation. The original book had the same name, and as a novelty, the seven episodes are all titled, seemingly meaninglessly but adroitly, from Shakespeare’s lines, like “What’s past is prologue” or “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, but in battalions” and “Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none.”
You could do wrong to none by watching this one.
Rating: 3 stars
Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment presents ‘Bard of Blood’
Produced by: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma
Directed by: Ribhu Dasgupta
Written by: Bilal Siddiqui & Mayank Tewari
Starring: Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Danish Husain, Abhishek Khan, Amit Bhimrot, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur, Kirti Kulhari, Sohum Shah, Shishir Sharma, Shruti Marathe, Sahiba Bali, Kallirroi Tziafeta and others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.