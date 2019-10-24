MUMBAI — Three weeks in a row, the Hindi film audience will be witness to bald men taking center-stage in comedies. But at the end of the day, it will be a ‘Battle of the Bald’ that has been germinated by dirty politics and one-upmanship within the film industry.
The innocent man in this controversy is Akshay Kumar, who in a previous incarnation plays Bala, a follically-challenged man in “Housefull 4.” He is a bald tyrant whose love story remains incomplete in the Farhad Samji-directed and Sajid Nadiadwala-produced comedy releasing in Diwali week. And yes, Nadiadwala can be acquitted as well! He is there only by default, but just begins the bald saga!
When Panorama Studios International quietly launched “Ujda Chaman,” a small budget comedy on a balding youngster directed by Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by him with father Kumar Mangat Pathak, no one knew about it.
The hero (Sunny Singh) was no star, despite having featured in the “Pyaar Ka Punch-Nama” franchise, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” and “De De Pyaar De” (in a cameo). Singh was known and also prone to give endearing performances as a simpleton.
The hitch was that Dinesh Vijan, also a known producer, had signed current flavor of the season Ayushmann Khurrana for a similar subject on a prematurely balding man in a story titled “Bala” (an Indian acronym for multiple first names but a pun like in the “Housefull 4” case on “Bal” or the Hindi word for hair). Directed by Amar “Stree” Kaushik, the film was in post-production when the first news of “Ujda Chaman” came out, with the release date as Nov. 8, 2019!
Instantly, Vijan advanced his date to Nov. 7, and as Khurrana is hotter than Singh, the Pathaks hit out at Vijan for his dirty tricks, even alleging that the storylines were similar and that Vijan had purloined the idea! Vijan had also been facing an allegation on the unoriginality of the “Bala” storyline, and declared that his company, Maddock Films, never stooped to such levels, and that their legal team would look into the matter.
The last ball has now been played by the Pathaks, who have now advanced their film release date to Nov. 1, a full six days before the original. The wonder is how cinemas are ready to give screens to both the films, considering that two of the three Diwali releases, “Housefull 4” and “Saand Ki Aankh,” are having strong buzz and good reports respectively.
Wonder if they know something we do not. But just for the record, the trailer of “Ujda Chaman” is way funnier than that of “Bala.” So check it out as you decipher who has played dirty in this clash!
