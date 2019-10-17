MUMBAI — “Housefull 4” is creating news with the its quirky posters and trailer. After releasing “Bala,” a quirky song on a bald Akshay Kumar, the makers have released another song titled “The Bhoot Song” sung by Mika Singh.
Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the cast of the film, it is a re-creation of the Asha Bhosle song filmed on Hema Malini in “Chacha Bhatija” (1977), which was directed by Manmohan Desai. The original music was by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and the lyrics by Anand Bakshi.
Meanwhile, the second song “Shaitan Ka Saala” has given rise to the #BalaChallenge on social media. Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmanna Khurrana and the song’s singer Vishal Dadlani are among those who have taken it up. The approval for the song, an official remake of the number originally composed by Tony Montana, took about six months. The lyrics too had to be approved, which took another two months, reports Bollywoodhungama.com.
The first song “Ek Chumma” has attracted criticism for its sexist tone, but leading lady Kriti Sanon has gone on record to say that the song was not disrespectful to women at all.
Watch video:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.