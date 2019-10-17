MUMBAI — The city hosted a rare blend of talent and beauty Oct. 12 at the Gold
Awards, one of the Indian television industry’s biggest events.
Arjun Bijlani and Krishna Mukherjee, famous Indian television actors, were presented the Godrej Professional Best Hair Awards by Bhavna Kewalramani, head of marketing, Godrej Professional.
This Award, Male and Female, was exclusively conceptualized by Godrej
Professional for Gold Awards 2019, to honor actors who become trendsetters when it comes to hairstyle and care. Godrej Professional is the first Indian hair professional range developed in partnership with the Indian hairdressing industry, tested and certified by salonists and scientists alike. Its product range consists of 21 hair color shades, shampoos, masks and styling serums.
Bijlani first rose to fame with “Left Right Left” and was last seen in “Naagin,” a fantasy drama series. He has not only been recognized for his acting skills but also accredited for his sense of style. Commenting on the win, he said, “Grooming for men has seen an evolution in the recent times. Today’s metrosexual men are no longer restricted to just their routine haircuts or beard trims but are also open to newer trends.”
“From a man bun to faux hawk, men are opting for bolder statement looks that resonate with their personality. I am thrilled to have won the Best Hair Award. It’s great to know my efforts have been recognized by a homegrown brand that’s constantly working towards providing the best hair care, hair color and styling solutions to Indians!”
The female recipient of the award, Krishna Mukherjee, widely recognized as Aliya from “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,” has become a household name, ruling over the hearts of the Indian audience. She has been labeled as a fashionista of the television industry, often admired for her experimental looks.
Humbled by the award, Mukherjee stated, “My profession demands hair to be subjected to heat styling time and again in order to get those on-screen looks right. I am always on the lookout for products that perform well and are customized to my hair type. This is my first award win and I am elated to have received it for
Best Hair Award – Female, I dedicate this award to my mother for all the care she took of my mane as I was growing up, that has helped retain my luster so that it looks flawless at all times.”
