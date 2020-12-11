MUMBAI—On Dec. 10, 2020, Ranveer Singh, arguably the ONLY Gen-Y hero who has the potential to be the next superstar, completed a decade of stardom—his debut film “Band Baaja Baaraat” released on that day.
Here are 10 facts about Singh—and maybe you did not know all.
- Ranveer Singh’s first appearance in front of the camera was NOT for a film. In 2006, he presented—on stage in Paris—a special song composed by Pyarelal Sharma of Laxmikant-Pyarelal for a Paris festival with director Shaad Ali. It was sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. The song, he says, “must be lying somewhere in Yash Raj Studios!”
- Before Singh made his debut, the actor had assisted Shaad Ali for more than a year on advertisement projects. The two share a long friendship and bond and finally worked together in “Kill/Dil” (2013).
- During this long struggle phase, Ranveer Singh Bhavnani (his actual name) was at one time almost to do small roles, in some films connected with Anurag Kashyap and finally also in Akshay Kumar’s home production “Patiala House.” This film was released in early 2010, in the same year that saw Singh’s debut film hit theatres at year-end.
- Singh’s aunt is Sunita Kapoor, maiden name Bhavnani, wife to Anil Kapoor. He co-starred with the latter as his son in “Dil Dhadakne Do (2015). Singh does not use the last name as it would add “too many syllables.”
- His long association with his mentor banner, Yash Raj Films, after “Band…,” “Ladies V.s Ricky Bahl,” “Kill/Dil” and “Befikre” continues with his new assignment, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar.”
- Ranveer told me that he loves method acting—he clipped his stomach for a sequence of a man shot with a bullet in “Lootera,” until he began working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who also taught him to be also spontaneous and “introduced me to a different way of acting.”
- He got his Bachelor's degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and returned to India to pursue a career in films. A film buff since childhood, he had always been inspired by the films of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, including big names like Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt and others. He also once told me that he had “grown up on the music of Laxmikant-Pyarelal.”
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar and Rohit Shetty, besides mentors Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma, have repeated him. Ching’s, manufacturers of noodles et al, have also done a series of ads with him.
- Of his films with Deepika Padukone, who is now his wife, only the forthcoming “’83,” featuring them as Kapil Dev and wife Romi, sees a happy couple on reel. “Goliyon Ki RasLeela—RamLeela,” “Bajirao Mastani” and even “Finding Fanny” in which he had a cameo, had tragic ends to their on-screen love stories. In “Padmaavat,” he played the villainous Khilji who lusted after Padmavati, who immolated herself, and they never shared screen space.
- Besides becoming a smash-hit star with “Padmaavat” (300-crore plus grosser) and “Simmba” (225-plus) and three more films in the 100-crore club (“Goliyon…,” “Bajirao Mastani” and “Gully Boy”), Singh has had successes in his debut film and “Ladies Vs. Ricky Bahl.” He has essayed screen versions of real people like Bajirao Peshwa, Alladin Khilji and now Kapil Dev, while playing a dramatized version of some real Rap singers from Dharavi in “Gully Boy.” Coming up also are an extended cameo in “Sooryavanshi” and “Cirkus” (both with Rohit Shetty) with planned projects with Karan Johar as producer and Zota Akhtar as director.
