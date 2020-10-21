MUMBAI — This Navratri, the garbas and dandias are bound to be at low-key. It is time then to ruminate on the devotional aspects more and remember the songs that expressed worship and obeisance to Mata. Also known as Durga, Maa Sheronwali, Jagdambe Mata, Amba Mata, Kaali Mata and by other names, the songs represent milestones in melodic devotion in Hindi cinema to these incarnations of the goddess.
Here we select 10 songs that denote each night of the festival and its culmination in the festival of Dassera. We list them in alphabetical order.
“Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai” / “Avtaar” (1983)
The situations for Mata devotionals in Hindi cinema were either celebrations or about those seeking solace or delivery from troubles. This song came at a crucial point in the Rajesh Khanna-Shabana Azmi story when their son is very sick and was written by Anand Bakshi and composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The song was rendered by Mahendra Kapoor, Asha Bhosle and Narendra Chanchal, who is known for his extensive repertoire of non-film Mata bhents as well.
“Durga Hai Meri Maa” / “Kranti” (1981)
Dilip Kumar spearheaded this Manoj Kumar (lyricist) and L-P interpretation of the traditional bhajan. A rich sound with the final mix done at Sony Studios, Japan, was responsible for the brilliant acoustics of this rousing situational song sung by Mahendra Kapoor and Minoo Purshottam in this patriotic story.
“Ek Jug Se Main Tarsa” / “Jaag Utha Insan” (1984)
Rajesh Roshan gave a fresh compositional tweak to the Mata bhajan with his Mahendra Kapoor solo written by Indeevar for his brother Rakesh Roshan’s production. The song was lip-synched by Parikshat Sahni and came at an important juncture in Rakesh’s life on screen.
“Jai Ambe Jagdambe Maa” / “Krantiveer” (1994)
Praful Dave and Sapna Awasthi led this intensely melodious Mata song with Sudesh Bhosle coming it for the last ‘antara’ as the voice of the antagonist. Written by Sameer and composed by Anand-Milind, the song featured Nana Patekar and Dimple Kapadia.
“Jai Jai Jai Mata Jagdambe Maa” / “Bahaar Aane Tak” (1990)
Decidedly among the best among even these elite songs, it was rendered by Anuradha Paudwal and remains the first Mata bhajan heard in a T-Series production—the label that has dominated non-film Mata albums for decades! It was written by a Muslim—Tajdar Taj—and was hauntingly composed by Rajesh Roshan. The punch came in its sobriety itself along with the brilliant orchestration. It was filmed on Rupa Ganguly, who had just gained fame as Sita in the TV epic, “Ramayan.”
“Maat Ang Chola Saaje” / “Alingan” (1974)
This standout placid gem was the only song written by Naqsh Lyallpuri and composed by Sapan-Jagmohan in a film that had music by Jaidev and lyrics by Jan Nissar Akhkar. Mahendra Kapoor’s singing and the brilliantly played slow-paced dholak were the stars of this wonderfully worded description of Mata’s splendor.
“Maiyya Beta Tujhko Pukare Bholi Maa” / “The Cheat” (1974)
Stunning is what describes this Narendra Chanchal beauty—his first Mata bhent in films even as he rules the non-film Mata oeuvre. Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed this superbly written song by Verma Malik, which was the highlight of Vinod Khanna’s home production produced by his brother Pramod Khanna. It appeared in segments in the thriller that went nowhere at the box-office.
“Oonche Parvatwali Mata” / “Falak” (1988)
Nida Fazli and Mohammed Aziz, both Muslims known for their secular outlook, wrote and sang this beauty for composers Kalyanji-Anandji in the Jackie Shroff-Madhavi film. The lyrical high point was the devotee telling Mata that he could not come alone but had to bring his troubles along! And Aziz’s singing reminded us of Rafi’s soulful voice as few of his song have done.
“Sheronwali Mata Ka Jab Naam” / “Amba” (1990)
A breezy and optimistic celebration, this song was sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Suresh Wadkar and Kavita Krishnamurthi Subramaniam for this Shabana Azmi-Anil Kapoor-Meenakshi Seshadri melodrama with music by L-P and lyrics by Bakshi again.
“Toone Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye” / “Aasha” (1980)
Arguably the best-known and most popular of all the songs here, this fluid chartbuster sung by Mohammed Rafi with Narendra Chanchal was again a Bakshi-L-P collaboration from the super-hit J. Om Prakash love triangle. Rafi sang for Jeetendra and the song just flowed into everyone’s heart with his simple but intense devotional essence.
