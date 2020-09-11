MUMBAI — On Sep. 10, 2010, exactly a decade back, “Dabangg” released. A decade down, we find 10 reasons to remember the film, which was a game-changer in many ways.
1. “Dabangg” marked the arrival of Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan), the stylish renegade cop who was even frowned upon by his parents (played by Vinod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia) and had a traumatic relationship with his geeky brother (Arbaaz Khan). Chulbul was to become iconic, one of the very few iconic cops in the millennium.
2. Nowadays, iconic cops mean sequels, as in the “Dhoom” and “Singham” franchise. “Dabangg” has spawned two more films, and while “Dabangg 2” was a success, “Dabangg 3” could not recover its high investment.
3. “Dabangg” was the first Salman Khan (and first non-Aamir Khan!) film to gross 100 crore (the two latter films did so too) and consolidated his association with an Eid blockbuster as it released the very next year after “Wanted.” The association was to continue unabated until 2016 (except in 2013 when Khan had no release). Later, “Tubelight” was a flop, “Race 3” is said to have just recovered costs, and “Bharat” ditto. But the Salman-Eid connection was broken only this year thanks to the prevailing situation. And after “Wanted” and mainly this film, Khan became Numero Uno 22 years after he started out and remained so for almost nine years!
4. The film marked the debut of Abhinay Singh Kashyap as director, and bad blood has since flown between the Khan brothers and him. However, it is an open secret that the film was overshot and messy until Khan and a known ace editor trimmed it to 2.10 hours. That explained the episodic feel of the film on which the India-West review had commented before coming to know of this fact several years later!
(Excerpt from India-West review, 2010:
“A wafer-thin story line is propped up by an anecdotal screenplay (Dilip Shukla and the director) to make a series of ‘contemporary’ Manmohan Desai-like “items” of songs, dance, romance, emotion and of course action.”)
5. “Dabangg” marked the smash debut of Sonakshi Sinha, who completes a decade as an actress this month. As Rajjo, Sinha has become almost as iconic. Her line, “Bandook se dar nahin lagta hai, sahab. Pyar se lagta hai (Gun don’t scare me, sir, Love does)” is among the most loved and repeated dialogues in the last 10 years.
6. Sonu Sood made his true mark as a villain with the film. On the sets, however, he had fractured his nose!
7. The film was the biggest hit of that year, and Wikipedia claims it made Rs. 2.19 billion worldwide on a budget of Rs. 420 million (Rs. 42 crore). It was the ONLY super-hit in that confused year for Hindi cinema, which is why it became a game-changer.
8. The game-changing element was not just the high entertainment with Chulbul and Rajjo and the action, but also the hit music by Sajid-Wajid. For almost three years before the film, the lip-sync song had been termed passé by West-influenced filmmakers and “Dabangg” thus brought back the SITUATIONAL lyrics, music and filming in a big way. Sajid-Wajid’s music still rocks (“Tere Mast Mast Do Nain” and “Hud Hud Dabangg” leading the four-pack!) and so do the lyrics by Jalees and Faaiz Anwar, who staged a passing comeback with the former song.
9. The success of the songs was further boosted by the now-cult “Munni Badnaam Hui” song that marked the solo debut of Lalit Pandit (of the Jatin-Lalit duo) as composer AND lyricist. The song was filmed on Khan and then-sister-in-law Malaika Arora. However, it was later found that the composition was not an original, though of the debut-making singers Aishwarya Nigam and Mamta Sharma, the latter became busy for a while, in this genre of songs.
10. “Dabangg” remains one of those rare commercially mass-appeal-driven films that won several awards—the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment leading the long list. It was remade in Tamil as “Osthe” and in Telugu as “Gabbar Singh.”
