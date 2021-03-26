MUMBAI—Producer Anand Pandit brings back the golden era of live orchestra for the “Chehre” title track!
The upcoming title track has been composed by none other than Vishal-Shekhar, and to bring the track to life, 107 musicians from across the globe have united in Prague to record it via a live symphony orchestra.
Pandit says, “The title-track has been beautifully composed by Vishal-Shekhar and it’s an absolutely breathtaking piece of music that perfectly complements the thrill and mystery elements of my film. Each note is striking and we thought we should enhance it even further with renowned musicians performing live to the track! Witnessing such talented musicians rendering your track live has been an astounding experience and we hope audiences appreciate the song as well!"
Talking about the song, Shekhar adds, “Vishal and I are thrilled to once again have the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra working with us for our song. We have wonderful memories of working with them for our “Om Shanti Om” soundtrack. It is always a beautiful experience to have them bring our music to life. I can’t wait for people to hear the track.”
Directed by Rumy Jafry, “Chehre” is set to release in cinema houses April 9.
