MUMBAI — Filmmaker Rohit Shetty returns as the host for the 11th edition of Aapka Colors’ flagship show. “Khatron Ke Khiladi.” The show will be shot in and around Cape Town and contestants are set to leave today, May 6, for the venue.
This is the confirmed list of 12 contestants who will be doing the challenging stunts under the tutelage and guidance of Shetty.
Aastha Gill
Aastha Gill shot to fame when she did playback with Badshah in the song “DJ Wale Babu.”
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla, an adventure and fitness enthusiast, returns to a reality show after “Bigg Boss 14.”
Anushka Sen
Anushka Sen will become the youngest contestant to ever participate in the history of “Khatron Ke Khiladi.” She recently stated that it is “the only show she loves to watch as an actor and it would be a great opportunity for her to show a different side of herself.”
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani too is one of the most popular actors in the television industry, notable especially for “Mile Jab Hum Tum” and “Naagin.” Bijlani’s Maharashtrian mother blessed him saying “Jinkoon ye (Win and come back).”
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
One of the highest-paid television actresses, Divyanka Tripathi will shed her Indian TV bahu image and touch reptiles instead of hearts.
Mahek Chahal
Film and TV actress Mahek Chahal also participated in “Bigg Boss 5” and was first runner-up.
Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli confirmed her participation in the show only a few days back. She is known for “Bigg Boss 14” like Shukla.
Rahul Vaidya
Singer, “Indian Idol” topper and “Bigg Boss 14” runner-up Rahul Vaidya is excited about facing his fears and maybe because he is also said to be the highest paid contestant of this year.
Sana Makbul
“Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon” actress Sana Makbul is a fan of the show.
Sourabh Raaj Jain
“Mahabharat”’s Lord Krishna is now poised to perform stunts on screen! On his social media, he hinted that he had “ticked something off his bucket list.”
Varun Sood
“MTV Spilitsvilla” fame Varun Sood is a VJ, model and athlete. The youth icon also appeared in MTV’s “Ace of Space.”
Vishal Aditya Singh
Television actor Vishal Aditya Singh made his debut with “Chandragupta Maurya,” and also has reality shows “Nach Baliye 9” and “Bigg Boss 13” to his credit.
