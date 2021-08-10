MUMBAI — Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut, “Khamoshi—The Musical” was released Aug. 9, 1996. It also marked the (limited, as it turned out) entry of PolyGram (as Universal Music was known then) into film production.
The movie starred Nana Patekar, Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala and Seema Biswas and had music by Jatin-Lalit and lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri. Two songs were composed by Remo Fernandes.
The movie is one of those rare films that flopped when it first released but has become a much loved cult film with an evergreen soundtrack. It was erroneously said to have flopped because the fiery dialogues-delivering image of Nana Patekar was given a change and he was cast as a deaf mute. Seema Biswas, famous that year as “Bandit Queen,” also played a deaf mute. The film faced critic disapproval too, largely, and Bhansali vowed to make a film that everyone would love—audiences and critics both—and the result was the super-hit musical, “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” in 1999.
After this, except for “Saawariya” and “Guzaarish,” all his directorial ventures have been successes (“Devdas”), hits (“Black,” “Goliyon Ki RasLila—RamLila,” “Bajirao Mastani”) or a super-hit (“Padmaavat”). And yet, there are many fans of his who rate “Khamoshi” as his finest work.
The film told the story of a Catholic deaf-mute couple and their daughter (Manisha Koirala) who is into music. When she falls in love with a Hindu (Salman Khan), the father throws her out. When he later accepts her with husband and son, the happy state of affairs is devastated when the daughter goes into a coma after an accident.
Here are 12 unusual or lesser-known facts about the film.
- Bhansali approached Madhuri Dixit-Nene, on his wish-list as the heroine (Koirala’s role). She could not do the film (she did his “Devdas” later). Bhansali also tried approaching Kareena Kapoor (Khan), who was not yet ready for acting. He then signed Kajol, who soon opted out because of differences.
- When he planned the film in his head, he had thought of R.D. Burman for the music, but the composer passed away. Burman had scored music for “1942—A Love Story” for which Bhansali had done his only work before this—he had been the choreographer for that film. The only team member of that film who was connected with his work here was Manisha Koirala.
- Jatin-Lalit composed the music, but for two songs sung and composed by Goan pop singer Remo Fernandes, with Dominique Cerejo as his co-singer.
- The music directors introduced their younger sister Shraddha Pandit as a playback singer, and also recorded a song with elder sister Sulakshana Pandit. This turned out to be the last song for the latter, who quit films after this.
- Lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri had been under a cloud for a while. After this movie, he never faced a lean phase until his demise in 2000.
- The film marked the comeback of Helen, who was Salman Khan’s stepmother in real life, as Koirala’s grandmother—this was because Khan put in a word. Later, of the limited films done by Helen, she acted in “Dil Ne Jisse Apna Kahaa,” again as his heroine’s grandmother, “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” as Khan’s mother and “Marigold” as Khan’s grandmother.
- To an actress known for her dance numbers sung by Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, Geeta Dutt and Sharda, the name of Kavita Krishnamurthi (now Subramaniam) was added for the last songs as yet filmed on Helen in a film.
- “Khamoshi—The Musical” along with “Sur” (2002), also on Universal, remains one of those rare soundtracks in the last 25 years that sold very well despite the failure of the films.
- The film was written by Bhansali with Sutapa Sikdar, the writer who had just married Irrfan a year earlier. Years later, Irrfan signed and then opted out of Bhansali’s planned Sahir biopic.
- Khan continues to share an on-off, love-hate relationship with the filmmaker, for whom he also did “Hum Dil…” and “Saawariya” (in a cameo). He had signed another film after that, which was shelved, and the buzz was that Khan had interfered too much.
- “Khamoshi…” showed Bhansali’s propensity for a cinemascope vision and for his films’ production design, setting an atmosphere, aura and era in his films. The film saw Bhansali thus establish a canvas and production scale that became even bigger and better in his subsequent films, whether period dramas or not.
- It also began his propensity for films on the physically challenged, which he followed in “Black” and “Guzaarish.”
