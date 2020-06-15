MUMBAI — In a surprise development, even as it was known that “Gunjan Saxena” and “Shakuntala Devi” will be releasing directly on Netflix and Amazon respectively, it is now known that Hotstar has got a package of no less than 10 films that will come on their digital platform.
Most of these are small to medium-budgeted movies, and none in these two categories can be said to have had a guaranteed initial value (opening capacity) and box-office potential. But they all rank among films that were almost ready, fully ready or even had a scheduled release date.
Interestingly, the biggie “Laxmmi Bomb,” a remake of the Tamil film “Muni 2: Kanchana” is co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Tusshar, the latter starting his own banner of Tusshar Entertainment House, and will stream on Hotstar instead of Tusshar’s family platform of ALTBalaji. Karan Johar is co-producing “Gunjan Saxena” with Zee Studios, but the platform is Netflix, not ZEE5. And Sony Entertainment Networks are co-producing “Dil Bechara,” but it will come on Hotstar and not on SonyLIV.
“Laxmmi Bomb,” billed as a “horror comedy,” stars Kumar and Tusshar with Kiara Advani, and was a surprise here as Numero Uno Kumar would have netted great returns. However, the big film was due last month on Eid, so we guess it does not make any kind of sense to wait.
Ajay Devgn, the hero and co-producer with T-Series of 2020’s only blockbuster, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” and his associate and right hand Kumar Mangat Pathak are backing four of these movies. The biggest to come from them is “Bhuj: The Pride of India,” co-produced by T-Series and Pathak and written, directed and co-produced by Abhishek Dudhaiya. This was due Aug. 14, on Independence Day eve, in sync with the recent convention of releasing patriotic films close to that day or Republic Day.
Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it narrates the saga of Indian Air Force (IAF) Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, in-charge of the Bhuj airport, who with his team reconstructed the damaged but vital IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women, and so played a crucial role in India’s victory. Devgn as Karnik, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash play major roles.
Devgn is himself co-producing the black comedy, “Chhalaang” with other filmmakers including T-Series again. Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha star in the Hansal Mehta directorial. The film has been ready for a while, and was planned originally as a Jan. 2020 release and later as a June release.
“Big Bull,” narrating the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta with Abhishek Bachchan in the title-role, is again a Devgn co-production with Ileana D’Cruz and Nikita Dutta in the cast. It is directed by Kookie Gulati. This is a film that was to be released Oct. 23, 2020, by when it is expected that things will be completely normal, so this is one project that prioritizes being secure rather than taking a risk. After all, Abhishek’s last solo hit was “Guru” all the way back in 2007!
The other film with Pathak as co-producer is the action thriller “Khuda Haafiz” directed by Farruk Kabir, who like Gulati, last directed a feature a decade back (“Allah ke Bandey” for Kabir, “Prince” for Gulati). Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi star in the film, majorly shot in Uzbekistan.
“Lootcase,” another black comedy, was showing its trailer when the lockdown happened, and had been set for a Apr. 10 release. A Fox Star Studios film directed by Rajesh Krishnan, it featured Kunal Khemu, Rasika Dugal and regulars of such films Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey.
Again, with Fox involved in “Laxmmi Bomb” and two more films in this list—“Dil Bechara” and “Sadak 2”— it seems a given that the streaming rights would probably have been with Hotstar anyway (both form a part of the Star empire). But now, these films will bypass the theaters.
“Dil Bechara” is the much-touted directorial debut of casting whiz Mukesh Chhabra. A remake of the Hollywood hit “The Fault In Our Stars,” it revolves around two cancer patients and was delayed by #MeToo allegations against the director. The film will have some add-on value with leading man Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise but would have had dicey commercial face value in India. It introduces Sanjana Sanghi and has Saif Ali Khan heading the cast.
“Sadak 2,” a sequel to the 1991 hit, inspired Mahesh Bhatt to make a comeback as a director. It also marks the return of actress Pooja Bhatt and is the first film of Alia Bhatt under her father’s direction and with sister Pooja as co-star. Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur are the male leads. This film was set for a July 2020 release and for the money-savvy Bhatts, it makes sense not to lose interest (as in money) and get off with a smart profit. The Bhatts are known to make films where the investment is recovered pre-release, so that the box-office fate of their films do not really matter!
The other two Hotstar acquisitions are both Maddock Films’ ventures produced by Dinesh Vijan.”Shiddat,” a co-production with T-Series, features the humble quartet of Diana Penty, Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina. It is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of “Jannat” fame.
“Mimi” is a remake of the National award-winning Marathi film “Mala Aao Vhyachaya” with its story changed considerably. Directed by Laxman Utekar of “Luka Chhupi” fame, the surrogacy tale is set in Rajasthan with Kriti Sanon as the surrogate mother and Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar as the original parents. This film had been set for a July 2020 release.
“Shakuntala Devi” on Amazon is old news relatively, as it came just weeks after the “Gulabo Sitabo” announcement. But we now have “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,” the second release of Jhanvi Kapoor, on Netflix, to whom producer Karan Johar had also sold “Drive.” However, this Sharan Sharma-directed film on India’s first female IAF pilot to go into actual combat, was due for release Mar. 13 and then postponed to Apr. 24.
All in all, with mounting costs and interests, for the producers, this makes a lot of sense, as even making a small to modest film involves high stakes now. A humble film that costs even Rs. 2 crore to make needs Rs. 3 to Rs. 5 crore for publicity as it does not have star or awareness value to attract viewers! And the returns are never guaranteed. In a bigger film, the actual in stakes go higher.
As veteran trade analyst Vinod Mirani puts it, “A close friend of mine who is a distributor has not had any luck lately in big films. He had paid a certain amount to the producers of “Gulabo Sitabo,” but when they struck their deal with Amazon, he got back the money with interest paid as well. He was saved, as “Gulabo Sitabo” would not have run even for a week. So he is happy. So are its producers, for without spending on P & A (publicity and advertising), Amazon made its release an event, just like the theatrical release of a film starring Amitabh Bachchan and today’s successful young hero Ayushmann Khurrana would have been. And Amazon will recover their moneys with a release in 213 countries and in multiple languages.”
In the final analysis, it is far better for the filmmaker who has spent Rs 50 on production, to get back an assured Rs. 60 to 70 rather than suffering losses or angling for that rare high grosser or super-hit. Meanwhile, the multiplexes, whose single focus is on making money, will have to change their high-and-mighty act, though they will get select films now and will continue to patronize the growing Hollywood market when things normalize.
Meanwhile, you and I can continue to enjoy more movies, or at least the good ones out of those directly hitting streaming services, at our time and place, on any device or television. Movie watching, as of now, was never so personal!
