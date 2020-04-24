MUMBAI — When Rajasthani singer Rajnigandha Shekhawat put a post on her social media two days after the lockdown announcement, asking interested girls to become a part of her upcoming music video, she was inundated with requests, but everyone had the same question: When and where will the shoot happen?
The answer lay in a lot of coordination, pre-planning, foresight and out-of-the- box creative thinking.
Presenting: the Rajasthani original Ghumar dance medley by Rajnigandha Shekhawat! 12 Rajasthani girls from various parts of the world came together, virtually, to do the dance from the safety of their own homes, in self-shot videos! Some of these personal homes also happen to be forts!
Girls from the age of 5 years and above, dressed in their finest ‘poshaks’ (costumes) and traditional Rajasthani finery, and coming from Jaipur, Danta Fort, Udaipur, Ujjain, United Kingdom and more, brought their best Ghoomar moves to the dance floor in this 10 minutes-long medley that is a riot of Rajasthani colors and joy!
Eight of the most popular folk songs have been woven together in the medley that goes seamlessly from one hit to the next without breaking the dance beat.
This is for the convenience of those who like to dance uninterrupted, especially at big fat Indian weddings, or when they are at home with nothing to do during the lockdown.
The song arrangements, video shoots, edit and release have entirely been done virtually via the internet.
“All I’m going to say is, that’s Corona Virus - 0 and Rajasthani girls - 12, we’re winning this game hands down,” said Shekhawat about her innovative release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.