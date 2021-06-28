Voot Select has had some decent fare in the last one year plus. It adds “13 Mussoorie” to this list: a crime thriller and a serial killer murder mystery that is compelling in parts, more than decent in the way it plays out, but short of a classic, which it could easily have been. But perhaps the biggest mystery about it is that when I went on IMDb.com to check on its cast, I found that the show was to premiere Oct. 2018! Intrigued, I went on Google and even saw a single review dated that year! Wonder then, why it was finally streamed only a few weeks ago!
This mystery about this mystery will remain unsolved!
But now, let’s stick to the content, because “13 Mussoorie” is all about a picturesque hill-station that I had visited as a kid (now “alarmingly developed” yet still beautiful), an assortment of related and red-herring characters, and incidents that build up to an enticing blend of suspense and thrills.
When serial murders rock the town, Ajay Bisht (Naveed Aslam) is the cop put in charge. However, he soon suffers a crippling accident and then dies. The murderer identifies himself as AKS (the reflection) as written on every victim’s body, but as soon as Ajay is injured, the murders stop. Many years later, when Ajay’s daughter Aditi (Shriya Pilgaonkar), an investigative journalist, and her husband Rishi Pant (Viraf Patel) a dedicated young cop, too, the murders, with the same leitmotifs, start again.
Soon, Aditi comes to know a shocking truth, and AKS presents the macabre calling-card again. AKS, replicating the pattern once used, even tells Aditi where he will strike next after he first contacts her, showing a link with her dad. While the cops again follow various threads, Aditi, because of the identity of the new victims, starts following her own trails. Her husband is the police officer now in charge, and the victims also include Aditi’s ex-boyfriend and journalist Tanmay Bajpayi (Shoaib Ahmed), an obnoxious man who had no qualms about trying to create a rift between Rishi and her.
The suspects include Tanmay himself, a hot-headed footballer (Ashwini Koul), whose health and career have been irrevocably ruined by the senior Bisht and his deputy Girish Rawat (Mir Sarwar), Rawat’s homesexual son Varun (Varun Tewari) and his lover Ishaan (Mrinal Dutt). Then there is a café owner (Jay Bodas), Aditi’s friend Nisha (Teena Singh) and others who come in at various points and others, and they all have their role in the unfolding plot.
Towards the end of this rather long saga (13 episodes), the plot takes the form of a cat-and-mouse game, where AKS keeps challenging Aditi, whom he keeps calling to intimate her about his next victim, even as she is trying to prevent the killings. Meanwhile, Rishi and his assistant Ali (Shray Rai Tiwari) are hot on the trails they are following.
Director Abhijit Das has the knack to narrate a slick whodunit, but he is saddled with a script (Karmanya Ahuja) that should have been tighter and crisper. The series is technically upscale, and the cinematography (Jesil Patel) is a dream, with the daytime and dusk shots incredibly done to bring in a more chilling atmosphere as well, besides making us crave to visit such ethereal places.
The series is also about professional grudges, an extramarital affair, love between two men, blackmail, a “filmi” climax and more, all woven into the main plotline with skill. But the only (and sadly, considerably) unbelievable part is Aditi’s visiting the basement of her father’s home repeatedly, and the way she has access to DVDs that reveal a lot of layers about her loving father’s persona.
The performances are generally of good to high quality, with Shriya Pilgaonkar in her element as Aditi, the devoted daughter and wife, who must go out there to be a detective secretly, for reasons watchers of the series will realize! Viraf Patel is effective as the harangued husband and cop, who at one point and much against his wishes, doubts his wife.
The actor playing AKS is menacing when needed, and Naveed Aslam and Mir Sarwar as the senior cops stand out for embellishing their layered characters with skilled performances. Teena Singh as Nisha and Shoaib Ahmed as Tanmay bring in the required shades to their roles, while Ashwini Koul, Varun Tewari and Mrinal Dutt stand out in their respective roles. Standing out also is Shray Rai Tiwari as Rishi’s sidekick Ali, who has a major role in the climax.
All in all, “13 Mussoorie” is a good watch, and worth investing time on, though with some effort, and lesser length and convolutions, it could have made for a binge-watch-worthy, classic whodunit experience.
Rating: ***1/2
Voot Select presents a VIU Original and Bodha Tree Multi-Media’s ‘‘13 Mussoorie’
Produced by: Sukesh Motwani & Mautik Tolia
Directed by: Abhijit Das
Written by: Karmanya Ahuja
Music: Parag Chhabra, Utsav Nanda, Sanjay & Amtresh
Starring: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Viraf Patel, Naveed Aslam, Shoaib Ahmed, Jay Bodas, Prince Dua, Mrinal Dutt, Ashwini Koul, Mir Sarwar, Kashyap Harsha Shangari, Ayush Shrivastava, Teena Singh, Varun Tewari, Shray Rai Tiwari & others
