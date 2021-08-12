MUMBAI — “Dil Chahta Hai,” the movie with super-hit music, unforgettable dialogues and iconic scenes, is still fresh in our minds. As it turns 20 Aug. 10, it will be telecast that day nationally and on 17 international channels in 85 countries in 5 languages, with a worldwide reach of 400 million viewers — making the two decades’ milestone truly spectacular.
Talking about this, the then debut-making writer-director Farhan Akhtar said, “It is amazing how the movie has left a lasting impression on so many. I have been told by so many that it was a story ahead of its time that broke clichés and redefined friendship. Akash, Sameer, and Sid were projections of people we see in our daily lives. Maybe that is why, even after two decades, audiences still relate to them. As the movie completes 20 years, we hope viewers reconnect with their special friends and relive the magic of the movie.”
Aamir Khan said, “This is one of my most memorable films. I think the energies of all of us coming together (Farhan, Ritesh, Zoya, Akshay, Saif, Sonali, Dimple, Preity, Javed-saab, Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy, Basin, Avan, Ravi, Suzanna, Nakul, Subaya, everyone), brought something very special to the film. I loved the script, and I felt that Farhan was coming in with a completely fresh look at everything —his own vision and voice. As a result, “Dil Chahta Hai” will always be remembered as a film which broke a lot of conventions in Indian cinema. I was working with a first-time director, but never once did it feel like that. Farhan was confidence personified. He was surefooted and completely in control.”
Preity Zinta added, “This is surreal, celebrating 20 years of “Dil Chahta Hai.” I remember Farhan telling me that whenever he makes a film, he would love for me to be part of it. A few months later, we signed on for “Dil Chahta Hai” and we had so much fun on sets. I told Farhan on the first day of shoot that this will be a cult film and he laughed at me. Today, after all these years, I’m so proud of the film we made. I have so many fond memories from the shoot and always have a big smile on my face when I remember those mad days. I’m so looking forward to all of you watching the film again.”
Producer Ritesh Sidhwani points out, ““Dil Chahta Hai” is truly universal in its appeal because the themes it explores are also universal, be it friendship, love, or loss. It makes me especially happy that the film has reached so many international viewers and to the South Asian diaspora. Having 20 channels showcase “Dil Chahta Hai” on the 20th anniversary of its release is a milestone in its own right and a fitting homage to the legacy of the film.”
Reminiscing the days making the soundtrack for the film, Shankar Mahadevan of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy stated, “This was a path-breaking film where Farhan’s expertise and command over the craft is very evident ! When we did the music for it was a clutter-breaker and the melody, treatment and approach was absolutely fresh and something that had never happened before, and it really gave the film a tremendous boost! Even after 20 years, whence hear the songs there is no dated feel. It is like all the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle have fitted perfectly! The music of this film is truly a milestone in our careers!”
The film featured brilliant performances from Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan as three friends who share a deep bond but have different approaches towards friendship and life. Sonali Kulkarni was also in the cast.
Here are two unknown facts about this landmark and now cult film:
The film was a flop, except in Mumbai and one more region, maybe Delhi, maybe parts of South India.
Farhan Akhtar wanted Akshaye Khanna to play Akash (the role played by Aamir Khan), Hrithik Roshan to be Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) and Abhishek Bachchan to be Sid (finally the role played by Akshaye Khanna).
