MUMBAI — It was the last of the great release clashes, as of now: of course, “Welcome” and “Taare Zameen Par” both released on the same day over the Christmas week in 2007, and both were big hits, but “Gadar…” and “Lagaan” were a clash with a difference: for one, both were patriotic dramas. For another, both were period movies, released during an era when there was a myth that such movies would never work. For a third, both were three hours plus in duration. And last but not the least, after 11 years, Aamir Khan (“Dil”) and Sunny Deol (“Ghayal”) were clashing again.
In 1990, Aamir Khan had won the b-o. battle, but this time the tables were turned — “Gadar…” emerged not only as the biggest hit of 2001 but also the biggest hit of the 2000-2009 decade: yes, it was bigger than even the far more hyped, and incidentally, again an Aamir Khan film, “3 Idiots.” It was the most successful and highest-viewed film of the decade in the theatres.
As per distributors, “Lagaan” was a hit only in the all-important Mumbai city, and lost money in most territories, a fact covertly hidden by its producers. But “Lagaan” was the critics’ darling, which helped the producers in hiding box-office facts. It was also lavishly endorsed by those who watched it in decision-making Mumbai and other elite audience, and was a brilliantly-made film.
In fact, a lot of its coming off second best to “Gadar” was due to that film’s
sweeping b-o. conquest. Director Gowariker even claimed that the film put Indian mainstream cinema on the global platform.
“Lagaan” even had a “The Making of” film made on it and was India’s official entry to the Oscars and made it to the top five. It introduced or gave breakthroughs to a bevy of character artistes (Rajesh Vivek, Shri Vallabh Vyas, Akhilendra Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Yashpal Sharma, Amin Hajee, Aditya Lakhia) apart from leading lady Gracy Singh and had A.R. Rahman’s (arguably) best Hindi film score.
“Gadar…,” on the other hand, was a mega-hit of dream-like magnitude and ranks among the biggest of the big hits in Hindi cinema history after “Sholay,” paralleling “Mother India” and “Mughal-E-Azam” and eclipsing giants like “Maine Pyar Kiya” and “Hum Aapke Hai Koun!..” It had shows going “Housefull” in special screenings held at 6 a.m. as well as midnight, especially in North India, including Punjab. An intense Indo-Pak drama (“Lagaan” was about India and Britain and the freedom movement), it stoked false controversy as being “anti-Muslim.” Uttam Singh composed lyrics by Anand Bakshi in the latter’s last major hit.
A leading exhibitor revealed how a well-known actress, who claimed to be “secular” had not even watched the film but had come to his multiplex with a coterie to create trouble, and was graphically unsuccessful! Kargil was fresh in the minds of Indians, and after “Border” and “Sarfarosh” in the late 1990s, “Gadar…” strongly resonated with Indian anti-Pak sentiment.
Those were the days when the best theatres had their costliest tickets priced at Rs. 25. And “Gadar…” did a record Rs. 267 crore net business two decades ago! Inflation-adjusted, it worked out to an unimaginably high amount today! Even now, it is shown once or twice a week on television, and some people have watched it more than 50 times!
In the final analysis, however, both the films won the day, albeit in different ways, and marked a high for their respective filmmakers — Anil Sharma (“Gadar…”) and Ashutosh Gowariker (“Lagaan”). Khan and Deol also gained, and for “Gadar…’”s heroine, Amisha Patel, it was the second consecutive blockbuster of her career, after her debut film, “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai,” in 2000.
While “Lagaan” was produced by Aamir Khan himself, “Gadar…” was a Zee TV production with Nittin Keni as executive producer. Both the films are being screened on their red-letter day on that channel in India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.