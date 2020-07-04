MUMBAI — 2020 has been unique: it is not about any film or star setting a trend but about how a tiny organism brought the whole world down and finally revolutionized the entertainment industry.
The year was super-ambitious: a bunch of biggies were to hit the screen. The first biggie, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” made it big, in fact, very big. However, “Street Dancer 3D” was a major calamity and yet another fiasco for Varun Dhawan. “Baaghi 3,” an ambitious action extravaganza with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, was a fair hit but its run was cut short by the lockdown.
The first mega-casualty was “Sooryavanshi,” the mega-film from top name Rohit Shetty that starred Akshay Kumar and was the launch of India’s first “cop universe” on screen, with Kumar in the title-role and chunky cameos by Ajay Devgn (as “Singham”) and Ranveer Singh (as “Simmba”), Shetty’s other iconic cops. Set to release on Eid (on May 22) along with yet another big one, “Radhe” with Salman Khan, the film’s release had to be indefinitely postponed.
From the rest of the releases, “Love Aaj Kal” (Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan) was another major washout, as was the well-made “Panga,” which also suffered from the antipathy towards Kangana Ranaut. “Malang,” directed by Mohit Suri, was claimed to be an average runner, ditto “Angrezi Medium,” Irrfan Khan’s comeback-cum-last release, whose run was cut off in Week 2 itself.
In an ironical sense happily, the other films that bombed had nothing to do with the pandemic. “Thappad” with Taapsee and “Chhapaak” that was Deepika Padukone’s first production were below-par films that were rejected despite the critical acclaim given to the brandings of their respective actresses as well as directors Anubhav Sinha and Meghna Gulzar. Karan Johar’s first horror film “Bhoot: The Haunted Ship” turned out to be exactly that: a horror—Johar had wanted it to be a franchise!
The sequel “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” was reasonably well-made but did ho-hum business at the box-office, illuminating the fact that Indian audiences were still not receptive of same-sex love stories, even if well-made. Another non-starter was the decently comic “Jawaani Jaaneman” featuring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F. The only other film worth a mention, albeit negatively, was Ramesh “Sholay” Sippy’s long-delayed “Shimla Mirchi” that actually saw Hema Malini wanting to romance Rajkummar Rao.
In a disastrous consequence, 50 years after they began their joint glorious innings with “Sharafat” and “Tum Haseen Main Jawan,” the Dharmendra-Hema Malini team, Hindi cinema’s most successful star-pair alongside Raj Kapoor and Nargis, has, as of now, come up with their biggest flop—Dharmendra made a cameo in the film. Even with Sippy, both had featured in two blockbusters, “Seeta Aur Geeta” and “Sholay.”
The other films were small movies that also failed to make any mark whatsoever, among them were Akshaye Khanna’s “Sab Kushal Mangal” that launched Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma and Ravi Kissen’s daughter Riva Kishan, Himesh Reshammiya’s “Happy Hardy And Heer” with him in a dual role and Sanjay Gadhvi’s pointless “Operation Parindey” released on ZEE5.
Post-lockdown
After the lockdown began towards the second half of March, the theatres closed and many films went directly on to the web on streaming platforms, chronologically led by “Maska” featuring Manisha Koirala as a Parsi café owner, on Netflix. The film got mixed reviews.
Abysmal experiences like “Ateet,” “Mrs. Serial Killer,” “What Are The Odds?” and “Chintu Ka Birthday” were some of the films that made it on the OTT platforms. But the big news was Shoojit Sircar’s Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana biggie “Gulabo Sitabo,” which earned the ire of multiplex chain INOX’s key man. However, the film was a complete anticlimax.
But if 2020 was to bring in a revolution, it was with the news of 10 more films coming up directly on streaming platforms, seven of which were on Disney+Hotstar. Films hitherto inconceivable as premiering on the web, like “Laxmmi Bomb” starring the new Numero Uno Akshay Kumar and “Bhuj: The Pride of India” featuring Ajay Devgn, now illustrate that if a film is ready and the economics can be balanced better, the canvas is not as important as the returns and the reach. More countries, a theoretically greater audience watching on all screens from smartphones to laptops and iPads to computers, that too with multiple language options, have become more important. Now single-screens are protesting as well, because in India, there are barely a handful of films annually that bring in profits for them in the last few years. But we have to move with the times, and especially in the immediate aftermath of this crisis, such releases can only prevent overcrowding in the theaters when they finally get back to form in terms of public willingness to go back to theaters. And as is the case abroad, some films will always now go directly on the web, like “Guilty” and “Operation Parindey” did before the virus struck.
Meanwhile, the success of “Tanhaji…” and the disastrous fates of “Street Dancer 3D’ in the theatres and “Gulabo Sitabo” on the web has proved that when quintessential cinema as know it is back in full force, the pan-Indian film with lots of audience appeal, good music (unlike what is coming out now) and a great cast will be the best bet and will see a comeback after a long hiatus in a major way.
The pluses of 2020 were also the way many stars, led by Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and actresses led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, unlocked their purse-strings and made generous contributions to the needy and the suffering. The “new-if-temporary normal” saw web series, song videos and even concerts happening virtually (that is, shot in individual homes, often with phones by family members). And apart from that, audiences lapped up great content on the web, come series like “Aarya” and “Special Ops” or better-made films like “Kadakh.”
The strong negative was a record number of deaths, not all due to the deadly virus. Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer, while other major losses were of music composer Wajid, filmmaker Basu Chaterjee, lyricists Yogesh and Anwar Sagar, the legendary yesteryear actress Nimmi, and Sushant Singh Rajput.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.