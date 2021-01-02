MUMBAI—The films of 2020 could be classified into (a) films released in theatres, mostly between January and mid-March and very few later and (b) those that streamed directly on OTT, a few of them even made for specific streaming platforms.
The scenario this year led to filmmakers opting for more varied and even bolder subjects, with deals cracked with Amazon, Hotstar, Netflix, ZEE5, ALTBalaji and SonyLIV (mainly) out of mostly logistics and economic compulsions and a few willingly to gain exposure to a varied and “upmarket” audience across 180-plus countries on a single day. A film like “Ludo,” for example, went into modifications of visuals and dialogues when the OTT was the only option for it. A bit of sex and significant expletives seeped in!
Ergo, stars and hitherto commercial aspects became far less important THIS year, though, as director R. Balki stated, “The masala film will never die!” Trade analysts, however, pointed out the fact that while film distributors and exhibitors had nothing to distribute or execute for most of the year, they were actually spared MASSIVE losses as almost none of the films released post-lockdown would have been hits, though less than a handful (!!) might have been tepid or breakeven successes. Lockdown or no lockdown, 2020 would have anyway been cinema’s worst year!
However, on the global OTT platform, they have their own means of tracking and assessing the success or failure of movies, and if they recover acquisition and promotional costs, a film could be said to have worked, even if we have no means of knowing accurate facts and figures.
The other BIG change was that very few stars or big stars were around this year, and those that were only in a single film if at all. Delays in shoots and post-production, reluctance to seal OTT deals minus theatrical release and the irrelevance of big names in modestly-budgeted films with unusual themes all added up to this phenomenon.
Missing in action were thus Salman Khan (whose “Radhe” was incomplete), Aamir Khan (who had planned a Christmas release for “Laal Singh Chaddha”), Ranveer Singh (“Sooryavanshi” in a cameo and “’83,” now aiming at an OTT release), Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan (who only PRODUCED films), Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon and Sonakshi Sinha.
Lesser-known or smaller names like Vikrant Massey, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar and others were more prolific. And from the top stars, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan (two films) and Anushka Sharma produced a film each without starring in it.
On the other hand, names like Abhishek Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Manoj Bajpayee, Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Lara Dutta, Chandrachud Singh, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Deol, Karisma Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Dino Morea and Chunky Pandey all made web debuts.
The list below shows ONLY “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” and “Baaghi 3” in CAPITALS as a certified super-hit and success respectively. Had “Baaghi 3” completed a natural run (it was cut short by the lockdown), it would have become a HIT. From the rest, some analysts feel that “Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl” and “Laxmii” may have earned small profits.
Scoreboard 2020
HEROES
Abhay Deol: What Are The Odds, Class of 83
Abhishek Bachchan: Ludo
Aditya Roy Kapur: Malang, Sadak 2, Ludo
Aditya Seal: Indoo Ki Jawani
Ajay Devgn: TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR, Chhalang (producer)
Akshay Kumar: Laxmii, Durgamati (home production)
Akshaye Khanna: Sab Kushal Mangal
Amitabh Bachchan: Gulabo Sitabo
Anil Kapoor: Malang, AK vs AK
Arshad Warsi: Durgamati
Ayushmann Khurrana: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Gulabo Sitabo
Dharmendra: Shimla Mirchi (Cameo)
Diljit Dosanjh: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari
Irrfan: Angrezi Medium
Ishaan Khatter: Khaali Peeli
Kartik Aaryan: Love Aaj Kal
Kunal Khemu: Lootcase
Manoj Bajpayee: Mrs. Serial Killer, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Bhonsle
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Ghoomketu, Serious Men, Raat Akeli Hai, Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa
Pankaj Tripathi: Shakeela & Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl (protagonist), Ludo
Rajeev Khandelwal: Ateet
Rajkummar Rao: Shimla Mirchi, Ludo, Chhalang
Riteish Deshmukh: BAAGHI 3
Saif Ali Khan: TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR, Jawaani Jaaneman, Dil Bechara
Sanjay Dutt; Sadak 2, Torbaaz
Shah Rukh Khan: Class Of ’83 (Producer), Kaamyab (Producer)
Sushant Singh Rajput: Dil Bechara
Tiger Shroff: BAAGHI 3
Varun Dhawan: Street Dancer 3D, Coolie No. 1
Vicky Kaushal: Bhoot—Part One: The Haunted Ship
Vidyut Jammwal: Yaara, Khuda Haafiz
Vikrant Massey: Chhapaak, Ginny Weds Sunny, Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
HEROINES
Alaya F: Jawaani Jaaneman
Alia Bhatt: Sadak 2
Ananya Pandey: Khaali Peeli
Anushka Sharma: Bulbbul (Producer)
Bhumi Pednekar: Durgamati, Bhoot—Part One: The Haunted Ship, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
Deepika Padukone: Chhapaak
Disha Patani: Malang
Fatima Sana Shaikh: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Ludo
Hema Malini: Shimla Mirchi
Jacqueline Fernandez: Mrs Serial Killer
Jahnvi Kapoor: Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl
Kajol: TANHAJI—THE UNSUNG WARRIOR
Kangana Ranaut: Panga
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Angrezi Medium
Kiara Advani: Laxmii, Indoo Ki Jawani, Guilty
Manisha Koirala: Maska
Nargis Fakhri: Torbaaz
Nushrratt Bharuccha: Chhalang
Pooja Bhatt: Sadak 2 (Voiceover)
Radhika Apte: Raat Akeli Hai
Rakul Preet Singh: Shimla Mirchi
Richa Chadha: Panga, Shakeela, Ghoomketu, Unpaused
Saiyami Kher: Choked, Unpaused
Sanya Malhotra: Shakuntal Devi, Ludo
Sara Ali Khan: Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No. 1
Shabana Azmi: Kaali Khuhi
Shraddha Kapoor: BAAGHI 3, Street Dancer 3D
Taapsee Pannu: Thappad
Tabu: Jawaani Jaaneman
Vidya Balan: Shakuntala Devi
Yammi Gautam: Ginny Weds Sunny
