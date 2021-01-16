MUMBAI—It was the ‘Web’ (as in Web Original Series) that enmeshed us in entertainment in 2020—especially after the lockdown and pandemic began from late March.
Whether shot wholly before the crisis and only post-produced later, or bravely readied in part or whole later, these shows were our stout companions — even as we grew stouter — that did not make us miss the movies and theaters as much as we otherwise would have.
More, we could see all of them at our time and place (convenience) and on our device of choice (phones, laptops, PC, TV, iPads) and they were needed as mood- elevators and stress-busters in those critical times. Binge-watch them or otherwise, these shows were produced on a lavish level, though the recovery on investment modalities are as yet unknown.
Most platforms charged some subscription fees, which people willingly gave as these series—including the indifferent, mediocre, bad and awful!—became our companions in those dark times. They gave us welcome company and in return for time, some solace, even if the final episode left us disappointed or we just went along with the triteness in some cases.
And yet there is a promise in web shows to sustain and remain when things became normal, as this is not a medium that will fade away. Instead, it will grow—qualitatively and quantitatively—and has in many cases made the TV effete for discerning audiences and stolen a very wide march over the films that were released on these platforms, whether designed for a streaming release or those that could not afford to wait for cinema halls to be opened again.
As with all mediums of entertainment, we had horrendous series as well—“Lips Don’t Lie,” “Bullets” (which I have yet to review as I have just finished watching it), “Mum-Bhai,” “Hello Mini,” “Expiry Date,” “She” and “Naked” would lead the list. I began to watch “Mirzapur 2” and “Paatal Lok” but was repulsed by the excesses shown and decided to halt midway—censorship should not be there in this free medium, but you cannot tempt them to find a way to bring it in because of sex, expletives and violence in gross overdrive.
Many shows were also humdrum, or just alright or good, and some narrowly missed the Top 15—like “Code M,” for example.
Here then, are my Top 15 choices, and among them there are already three or four that I have revisited and again enjoyed, in selected episodes or fully. I list them in alphabetical order.
Aani Kaay Hava 2 / Aur Kya Chahiye 2 (MX Player / Director: Varun Narvekar)
This is a Marathi show, with a dubbed Hindi version that maintains the excellence of the original, except in areas where Hindi lags behind Marathi in expressiveness. A couple shifts into their dream home and settles down in Season 1 (2019). In Season 2, there are funny adventures and misadventures with other characters also in the cast. Crisp, laced with fabulous acting by Priya Bapat and real-life husband Umesh Kamat as a reel-life couple, this one cannot be missed. And 6 episodes in season 2 amount to just 2 hours!
Aarya (Disney+Hotstar / Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi & Vinod Rawat)
An adaptation of a Dutch series, this one had the best base to a Season 2, and Sushmita Sen’s dazzled in her comeback as a criminal’s wife whose maternal instincts are supreme. The grim saga of twists and turns kept us engrossed all though. And Sen’s performance has few equals, if at all, among the female leads in the web space of 2020.
Aashram (MX Player / Prakash Jha)
A humdinger Part 1 of Season 1 gave way to a brief and rather unimpressive Part 2 a few weeks later. But the real culmination of the story will come in Season 2, as yet it is only in pre-production. Bobby Deol was incredibly good, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Tridha Chaudhary stunned, and Jha was back in “Raajneeti” fettle—after a decade.
Bandish Bandits (Amazon / Anand Tiwari)
Besides having the best music score this side of “AndhaDhun” (2018), which was way different and for a movie, this series has immense repeat value in its script and performances. Almost all the main performances were magnificent (Atul Kulkarni and Ritvik Bhowmik scoring highest, with Naseeruddin Shah, Shreya Chaudhary, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Mistry and Kunaal Roy Kapur following). Anand Tiwari, known best as a comic, stunned with his masterly directorial and creative grip on a unique storyline that depicted the pluses and minuses of both traditional Indian and modern Western music—without taking sides!
Bicchoo Ka Khel (ALTBalaji+ZEE5 / Ashish R. Shukla)
Irony upon irony and biting satire are the backdrop and frontal layer of this fast-paced suspense drama of a simple young man whose honesty almost destroys him. Divyenndu Sharma and Anshul Chauhan were the key players in this romance-meets-crime thriller.
Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors (S2) (Disney+Hotstar / Arjun Mukherjee & Rohan Sippy)
A perfect amalgam of emotions, thrills, humor and a wallop of a social message, “Criminal Justice 2” made me crave to watch the earlier season, which I will in time. Pankaj Tripathi as the counsel, Kirti Kulhari as his client, and two unknown but incredible actresses, Khushboo Atre and Kalyanee Mulay, were enough for the audience to be gripped in the wonderfully structured story of abuse: of spouses and the law both!
Firsts—Season 2 (Dice Media / Pranay Manchanda)
This unique show had each episode lasting between three to four minutes, so that the season was just about 20 minutes long! But its depth, warmth and ‘carry home’ factor won the day. The contemporary show is ingeniously conceived on a young woman and a young man, who meet each other on a dating site, interact in a lockdown and finally fall in love and meet at the end of the show. Director-actor Pranay Manchanda and actress Kriti Vij are a real-life couple, and their chemistry on reel was phenomenal.
Four More Shots Please 2 (Amazon / Nupur Asthana)
Put the 2001 cult film “Dil Chahta Hai” in a gender-flipping cauldron, add one more protagonist, make their backgrounds different, add spice, sex and naughtiness and make the emotional quotient take a quantum leap—that was “Four More Shots Please Season 2.” In one word, it is unmissable.
Hostages 2 (Disney+Hotstar / Sachin Krishn & Sudhir Mishra)
A clever sequel to Season 1, and far superior to it and more believable, “Hostages 2” had the tight tension so needed for a series of this name. This Israeli adaptation also had performances to match the script’s characterizations. Ronit Bose Roy, Divya Dutta, the late Arif Basra, Dino Morea, Faezah Jalali, Amit Sial and Shweta Basu Prasad towered.
Naxalbari (ZEE5 / Partho Mitra)
A topical subject that is not common knowledge can be entertaining while maintaining the “real” feel: that is what this gritty, dark saga taught us. The message was driven home: violence is never the way, but life is not fair at all!
Panchayat (MX Player / Deepak Kumar Mishra)
Witty, ethnic, warmly emotional, goofy in the right places and to the right extent: the script and lines of this show were a perfect amalgam of what a rural comedy should be and usually is not. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav were the three artistes who carried this brilliant show on their shoulders.
Sandwiched Forever (SonyLIV / Rohan Sippy & Pankaj Sudheer Mishra)
Rohan Sippy has directed two of the shows here, but both with a co-director. This was easily the best family comedy seen on the web. And Zakir Hussain, Lubna Salim, Atul Kulkarni (this time in a comic role) and Kunaal Roy Kapur again were scene-stealers.
Scam 1992 (SonyLIV / Hansal Mehta)
The slickest and most gripping biopic you can get, despite its long length—there was never a dull moment, and a chain of unforgettable performances. Pratik Gandhi has no competition among the males on the web this year, and there were fabulous one-liners.
Special Ops (Disney+Hotstar / Neeraj Pandey & Shivam Nair)
One of the earliest aces of this year, “Special Ops” was especially noted for its wonderfully taut direction, compelling script and superlative action and technical values. Not to forget the remarkable character of (and performance by) Kay Kay Menon.
The Forgotten Army—Azaadi Ke Liye (Amazon / Kabir Khan)
Trivia hunters will be interested in the fact that this was composer Pritam’s web debut. A brilliant and thought-provoking story on Netaji Subhsh Chandra Bose and his army and the stories behind their stories, this one was beautifully constructed and lavishly produced.
Undekhi (SonyLIV / Ashish R. Shukla)
Fast-paced intrigue and dollops of twists, shocks and suspense lined this thriller, whose cliffhanger climax did leave a sour taste. What money can do the rich as well as to the modest people and still humbler denizens of this world was shown graphically in this detective drama. There were magnificent performances from Harsh Chhaya as the old, always inebriated lecher, Dibyendu Bhattacharya as the seemingly sluggish cop and Surya Sharma as a criminal without even the rudiments of scruples.
Post-Script: This is needed to mention that Netflix had no series in this list. But Netflix can take away a consolation prize: the excellent space drama in English, “Away,” with an Indian as one of the five key characters. But this show was not made in India!
