MUMBAI — In the hierarchy of stardom, a combination of talent, hard work, reinvention and luck decide how long actors survive in the industry. Most actors remain actors as much as is possible.
In the wake of Dilip Kumar’s exit, we look at the star innings of those who have lasted the longest on-screen in Hindi cinema. We do not include Chandrashekhar (1950-2021—72 active years) and P. Jairaj (1929-1995—67 active years), who must be mentioned with due and great honor, but were not stars, though they did essay lead roles in a few films each.
1. Dev Anand (1946-2012): 66 years
The eternal young man was just that. After starting out in “Hum Naujawan” in 1946, he also turned producer with “Afsar” (1950), followed by his debut as a writer-director with “Prem Pujari” (1970). Dev also tried his hand at speaking a few lines in a song in “Mahal” (1969), and sang a full-fledged number in “Mr. Prime Minister” (2005) where he also wrote this title-song in BOTH Hindi and English. His last film as writer-producer-director and actor was “Chargesheet” in the year of his death. He epitomized eternal style, progressiveness and urban sophistication.
Breakthrough film: “Ziddi” (1948)
Also was a producer-director-writer-singer-lyricist.
Top films: “Johny Mera Naam,” “Hum Dono,” “Guide,” “C.I.D.”
2. Ashok Kumar (1936-1998) death in 2001: 63 years
His first film was “Jeevan Jyoti” in 1936, and he was one of many who became actors by accident, when the leading man played truant. Admittedly, Ashok Kumar turned to character roles by the 1960s, but in most of them, even until the early 1980s, his roles would be very important, like in “Return of Jewel Thief” (1996). In addition, he would be given top billing in every film even to the lead artistes. His last film was “Aankhon Mein Tum Ho” in 1998.
Breakthrough film: “Acchut Kanya” (1936)
Also was a producer-singer.
Top films: “Acchut Kanya,” “Kismat,” “Mahal,” “Aashirwad,” “Victoria No. 203.”
3. Dharmendra (Debut in 1960): already 62 years
The eternal camera lover and first He-Man of the industry made his first appearance in “Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere” in 1960 as the second lead. This year, he has signed Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani”—and there is “Apne 2” as well.
Breakthrough film: “Phool Aur Patthar” (1966)
Also was a producer-lyricist.
Top films: “Phool Aur Patthar,” “Sholay,” “Chupke Chupke,” “Dharam-Veer,” “Apne.”
4. Shammi Kapoor (1953-2011): 59 years
Following “Rail Ka Dibba” and (his first signed film) “Gul Sanobar” in 1953, Shammi Kapoor had a long phase of struggle. But he finally became the hit and trendsetting “Rebel Star” who actually touched the heroine physically, something not really done until 1957’s “Tumsa Nahin Dekha,” his breakthrough film. Kapoor is one hero who probably did more films as a character artiste than as hero, many in major roles, and his last film was “Rockstar” in a cameo in the year he passed away. For the last decade or so, he was on dialysis but his positivity was remarkable.
Breakthrough film: “Tumsa Nahin Dekha” (1957)
Also was a director.
Top Films: “Tumsa Nahin Dekha,” “Junglee,” “Professor,” “Brahmchari,” “Vidhaata.”
5. Dilip Kumar (1944-1998) death in 2021: 54 years
The uncrowned king of actors and “Tragedy King,” too, was introduced by Devika Rani under Bombay Talkies with “Jwar Bhata” (1944) and acted last in “Qila” (1988), beginning a very successful innings as a character artiste-protagonist with “Kranti” (1981). He is considered an institution in acting.
Breakthrough film: “Jugnu” (1947).
Also was a singer-screenplay writer-director (incomplete film).
Top Films: “Aan,” “Naya Daur,” “Madhumati,” “Mughal-E-Azam,” “Gunga Jumna,” “Ram Aur Shyam,” “Shakti.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.