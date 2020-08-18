MUMBAI — All the great songs composed in Hindi cinema basically are created for just the same 10 or 12 situations, and those include a genre relevant to India now, where the rainy season or monsoon pervades almost all corners of the country.
Here are 5 timeless examples of such beauties.
"Barsaat Mein Humse Mile Tum" / "Barsaat" (1949)
Nimmi made her debut in this landmark Raj Kapoor film and was clearly in lovelorn mode remembering her first meeting in the rain with Premnath. Kapoor is also seen in this Lata Mangeshkar melody written by Shailendra with all the abandon of love and a rhythmic chorus. Shankar-Jaikishan, making a landmark debut, redefined film music for ever with this score.
"Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si" / "Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi" (1958)
A masterfully conceived and choreographed song, this Kishore Kumar teaser was the epitome of naughtiness when a mechanic talks to an automobile about a runaway and drenched girl who has taken shelter in his garage. Majrooh's lyrics are a textbook on how to write a situational song, and like most S.D. Burman compositions, the song was way ahead of its time, and yet is-timeless!
"Zindagi Bhar Nahin Bhoolegi" / "Barsaat Ki Raat" (1960)
Soul and deep melody interact in this Sahir Ludhianvi song describing sublime beauty with words to match. Mohammed Rafi's genteel voice and Bharat Bhushan's controlled sobriety synergize in a powerful ode to a lovely girl he has met on a rainy night. And as the hero sings out his memory at a radio station, the Roshan-composed beauty is appreciated by the girl herself as she listens to his magical voice on the instrument at home.
"Dum Dum Diga Diga" / "Chhalia" (1961)
Mukesh sang this exuberant number for Raj Kapoor as he observes the rains with effervescence, even taking on a philosophical angle or two in the Qamar Jalalabadio-written perennial. The breezy Kalyanji-Anandji composition was the musical highlight of director Manmohan Desai's debut entertainer.
"Rimjhim Ke Geet Sawan Gaaye" / "Anjaana" (1969)
The serene melody of two sweethearts (Rajendra Kumar and Babita) is all the more haunting for its simplicity and "mood" ambience. Sung devastatingly well by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar, it scores high for its imagined rendition of a rain song being crooned by the rhythmic falling shower itself! It was written by Anand Bakshi and composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal for this musical romance that rekindled Kumar's fading fortunes after a chain of flops.
