MUMBAI — “Sultan” is not just a sports drama — it is a Salman Khan drama. The movie stands true to its promise of entertainment value, romance and a fascinating storyline, something that the fans love about the movie even today.
We see many actors undergoing physical transformation and experimenting with their looks for their characters, but Salman Khan donning that perfect wrestler look while also dancing, romancing and entertaining with such ease made “Sultan” truly a delight for his fans.
The actor significantly worked hard on attaining that body and he truly deserves to be lauded for it. As this blockbuster strikes 5 years of its release, here’s a look at some interesting facts we continue to love about the film.
Salman Khan’s first sports drama
The actor is seen donning a never-seen-before avatar of an aging wrestler, Sultan Ali Khan. He worked really hard to look his part and had undergone rigorous training, including learning various wrestling techniques, for the film. His buffed-up look with a moustache made his fans go gaga and a lot of them were seen replicating the popular look. This was Khan’s first sports drama.
Anushka Sharma’s first as a wrestler
Anushka Sharma is a risk-taker with challenging characters. She played the role of a Haryanvi wrestler for the first time on-screen and took the fans by surprise—and then by storm. She was praised for her stupendous acting.
Salman’s and Anushka’s only film together till date
Khan and Sharma came together for the first time on-screen, and they made a solid on-screen couple. From flirting with each other to expressing their love with deep emotions, their chemistry in the film was something else.
Wresting and MMA together
The film offers a double treat for Salman Khan fans and all the sports enthusiasts out there. While we see the lead pair performing power-packed wrestling moves in the wrestling ring, the film also give us a sneak peek of Khan performing MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) action.
Music to remember
Vishal-Shekhar’s hit music made Khan sign them for his home production, “Bharat.” The combination of the duo with lyricist Irshad Kamil, director Ali Abbas Zafar and Khan was also seen next in “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017) produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films and also in Zafar’s “Bharat.”
Another hit with YRF
Khan and YRF thus made a super hot combination again after the 2012 “Ek Tha Tiger.” It was also the second film (after “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” in 2015) to have a substantial and non-masala script with a difference for a Salman Khan film. There was a subtle message of gender equality also. And the Eid-Salman Khan combination worked yet again for the eighth year in a row.
