MUMBAI — Karan Johar, Sonam K. Ahuja, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shilpa Shetty are among over 50 global stars joining Deepak Chopra, Maluma, Huda Kattan, Ronan Keating, Jay Shetty, Dua Lipa and Jason Derulo for OHM Live.
The 24-hour broadcast raising funds for COVID-19 relief efforts announces an incredible line-up of international talent aiming to unite the world through the power of dreams May 29.
This amazing line-up from the worlds of music, sport, film, art, fashion and health and wellness has decided to come together to reignite the power of dreaming and unite the world with messages of unity, hope and positivity at a time when it is needed most.
All money raised through OHM Live’s Constellation Dream Fund will go to beneficiaries such as Global Gift Foundation, Médecins Sans Frontières, Dubai Cares, the International Red Cross, the Red Crescent and FromU2Them, all of whom are supporting those on the front lines fighting the current pandemic.
Having already confirmed Jason Derulo and Dua Lipa last week, OHM Live has now added the likes of Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and mental-health activist Jewel, five-time Grammy award-winner CeeLo Green, Colombian superstar Maluma, and speaker, writer and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra.
the broadcast’s 24 hours can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook, IGTV, TikTok and ohm.constellation.art and in India, it will be broadcast exclusively on Vh1 and Colors Infinity during a prime time 3 hour slot. The OHM Live program has been carefully constructed to feature major stars from each region as the “peak time” moves across different territories.
In the Indian subcontinent, the schedule will feature contributions from Karan Johar, Sonam K. Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Raja Kumari, Mallika Dua, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar, along with a special segment with Amanda Cerny and Jacqueline Fernandez. Later, audiences in the Arab world will be able to catch exclusive content from Ragheb Alama, Nadine Labaki, Huda Kattan and DJ Bliss.
Europe’s segment is packed with Spanish and French stars, including actors Esther Acebo, Najwa Nimri and Enrique Arce from the Emmy-award winning show “La Casa de Papel,” Álvaro Rico from the Netflix series “Elite,” voice of the Gypsy Kings Nicholas Reyes, dancer Haspop, Mamadou Sakho, and Lorena Bernal along with her football coach husband Mikel Arteta, who overcame COVID19 himself earlier this year. Italy will be represented by multi-Grammy award-winning singer Laura Pausini, while from the UK and Ireland, there are performances by Ronan Keating, Pixie Lott and Alexandra Burke, plus an in-depth interview with Dua Lipa.
Moving into the Americas, Jason Derulo tops out a US bill that includes the aforementioned Jewel, CeeLo Green and Deepak Chopra, as well as Becky G, Macy Gray, Sheila E and Nicky Jam. There will also be a live meditation session hosted by Jay Shetty. In Latin America, superstars such as Maluma, Miguel Bosé, Carlos Rivera, Jencarlos, Belinda, Karol Sevilla, Natalia Jimenez and boyband CNCO are all part of a truly remarkable schedule.
“Over the 24 hours, we wanted to make OHM Live a truly global experience – so that people everywhere would be able to participate,” commented Constellation co-founder Zaid Fredericks. “The program has not been designed to cater to a certain audience or a certain country, but for every time zone, every region. We want to make sure that everyone understands that for 24 hours on May 29 we are all in this together, whether you’re in Africa, the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia or India. Everyone’s dream is important. Everyone’s dream needs to be heard.”
For a full line-up of talent from around the world, please visit: https://ohm.constellation.art/line-up
