MUMBAI—A first-of-its-kind documentary has been directed and produced by filmmaker Shreedhar of Shred Creative Lab – winner of 43 national and international awards for creative excellence.
The 51st International Film Festival of India is presenting a humane face by highlighting the many shades of autism through the narratives of three children in the beginning of the New Year. Shred Creative Lab. Pvt. Ltd.’s documentary on autism, “In Our World,” will premiere as the official selection Jan. 18 at 13:00 hours in the non-feature film category of the Indian Panorama at Goa (to be held from Jan. 16 to 24). This documentary has been directed and produced by Shreedhar BS.
This film documents the lives of three autistic children explored through their day-to-day lived reality, to unpack their world and bring about a nuanced understanding so we can all co-exist with love and respect. In-depth, semi-structured, candid interviews of parents, therapists; their day-to-day activities like swimming classes, horse-riding and music lessons; their special moments with parents, all converge into a narrative that spells hope.
This film goes beyond mere documentation of their lives to garner a nuanced understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder. It unveils their experiences, their daily negotiations and trials to tell the world that they do not need sympathy; rather they need to be understood and accepted for who they are; that we need to understand their world in order to co-exist as equals, with respect and love.
Says Shreedhar BS, “The way we live right now suggests there are two different worlds: of “them” and “us.” They who are misunderstood by Us. This film is that window to see a world that needs to be understood in all its nonconformist ways with love and charter a path to assimilate them in one world, in one universe where we all co-exist with love and mutual respect. In Our World.”
The festival strategy partner for the documentary is Panorama Spotlight, a division of Panorama Studios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.