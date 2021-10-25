NEW DELHI – Actors Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush were feted Oct. 25 at the 67th National Film Awards which were announced earlier this year.
The awards were presented at Vigyan Bhawan in the capital. Bajpayee and Dhanush received the award for the Best Actor for “Bhonsle” and the Tamil film, “Asuran,” respectively.
Ranaut was honored with the Best Actress award for her performance in the Hindi films, “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” and “Panga.”
South superstar Rajinikanth received India's highest film honor Dada Saheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to the world of Indian cinema. The veteran actor received a standing ovation as he was conferred the award.
Rajinikanth's family, including his wife Lathaa, and daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, were present at the event.
After receiving the honor, Rajinikanth thanked the central government.
"I am extremely happy to receive this most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My thanks to the honorable central government. I dedicate this award to my mentor, my guru K. Balachander. This moment, I remember him with great gratitude, and my brother Satyanarayan Gaikwad who's like my father who brought me up by teaching me great values, and spirituality. My friend in Karnataka, bus transport driver, and my colleague Rajbahadur."
He recalled his days of struggle.
"When I was the bus conductor, he identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join the cinema. All my producers, directors, co-artistes, technicians, distributors, exhibitors and the media, press and all my fans. Tamil people - without them I am no body. Jai Hind!"
“Chhicchore” director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the Best Film Award to late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in 2020.
Vijay Sethupathy was awarded the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “Super Deluxe.”
The Malayalam film, “Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham” (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea), received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. The film has been written and directed by Priyadarshan, and stars Mohanlal. The actor was also present at the awards show.
“The Tashkent Files” won two awards - Best Supporting Actress, which went to Pallavi Joshi and for Best Dialogue Writer.
The 67th National Awards were delayed since last year due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.