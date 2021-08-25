MUMBAI — Neha Dhupia, all of 8 months pregnant, is playing a pregnant cop in “A Thursday,” and says that the role and film gave her a chance to “bridge the gap between real and reel life.” She plays ACP Catherine Alvarez. Co-star Yammi Gautam plays an unhinged schoolteacher who takes 16 children as hostages.
Atul Kulkarni, Maya Sarao and Dimple Kapadia are also featured in the thriller directed by Behzad Khambata.
Neha Dhupia and actor husband Angad Bedi are already parents to three-year-old Mehr. Dhupia has also recently dubbed for another film called “Sanak,” and had penned a rather long post on Instagram, stating that she enjoyed dubbing, but doing it while being pregnant meant that it was a “different ball game.”
“Somewhere between the breathlessness and the back ache and the burps the only way out was to sit and get thru as opposed to always standing and recreating the force. I love dubbing … it gives you the opportunity to re create so much in such a controlled environment but when you are this pregnant, one just has to do the same things differently.” She admitted that she had no idea when shooting the film that she would be dubbing it at this stage!
Flaunting her baby bump, she got accolades from colleague Soha Ali Khan, who said, “More power to you Dhups,” and many other fans and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.